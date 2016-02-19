Stochastic Models, Estimation, and Control, Volume 3
1st Edition
Authors: Peter Maybeck
eBook ISBN: 9780080960036
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1982
Page Count: 291
Table of Contents
Dynamic programming and stochastic control. Linear stochastic controller design and performance analysis. Nonlinear stochastic controllers.
Description
This volume builds upon the foundations set in Volumes 1 and 2. Chapter 13 introduces the basic concepts of stochastic control and dynamic programming as the fundamental means of synthesizing optimal stochastic control laws.
Readership
Students and Professors in Mathematics in Science and Engineering.
About the Authors
Peter Maybeck Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Electrical Engineering, Air Force Institute of Technology
