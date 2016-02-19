Stochastic Models, Estimation, and Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124807037, 9780080960036

Stochastic Models, Estimation, and Control, Volume 3

1st Edition

Authors: Peter Maybeck
eBook ISBN: 9780080960036
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1982
Page Count: 291
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
103.00
87.55
103.00
87.55
82.95
70.51
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Dynamic programming and stochastic control. Linear stochastic controller design and performance analysis. Nonlinear stochastic controllers.

Description

This volume builds upon the foundations set in Volumes 1 and 2. Chapter 13 introduces the basic concepts of stochastic control and dynamic programming as the fundamental means of synthesizing optimal stochastic control laws.

Readership

Students and Professors in Mathematics in Science and Engineering.

Details

No. of pages:
291
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080960036

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Peter Maybeck Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. of Electrical Engineering, Air Force Institute of Technology

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.