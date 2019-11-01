Stochastic Global Optimization Methods and Applications to Chemical, Biochemical, Pharmaceutical and Environmental Processes

Dr. Ch. Venkateswarlu has previously worked as Scientist, Senior Principal Scientist, and Chief Scientist (Director Grade) at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) at Hyderabad, a premier research and development (R&D) institute of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). Currently, he is working as the Principal and Professor of B V Raju Institute of Technology, Narsapur and also functioned as the Head of Chemical Engineering Department of the same institute until recently. He received his degree from Andhra University, as well as one from the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers, and a Ph.D in Chemical Engineering from Osmania University. He has over thirty-three years of R&D experience, eighteen years of teaching experience, and 2 years of industry experience. His research interests include dynamic process modelling and simulation, process optimization, process monitoring and fault diagnosis, statistical and advanced process control, applied engineering mathematics & evolutionary computing, artificial intelligence, and bioprocess engineering. He has published more than 85 research papers in international journals of high repute, along with few international proceeding publications. He is also credited with 70 national conference proceedings and technical paper presentations. He has executed more than 10 R&D projects sponsored by DST and Industry. He has delivered more than 85 invited lectures on various specialized technical topics. He is a reviewer for several international research journals and many national and international research project proposals. He has guided several postgraduate and Ph.D students. He served as a long-term guest faculty member for premier institutes like Bhaba Atomic Research Centre Scientific Officers Training, BITS Pilani Master level and IICT-CDAC Bioinformatics programs. He has received various awards in recognition to his R&D contributions. He is a Fellow of Andhra Pradesh Akademi of Sciences.