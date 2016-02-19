STM and SFM in Biology
1st Edition
Description
STM and SFM in Biology is a book fully dedicated to biological applications of the new technology of scanning probe microscopy (SX). The scanning tunneling microscope (STM) and its first off-spring, the scanning force microscope (SFM), resolve surface topography at the atomic scale. They also detect certain electronic and mechanical properties, and perform well in ultrahigh vacuum, ambient atmosphere, and aqueous solution environments. Thus, STM and SFM offer powerful tools for biological investigations of nucleic acids, proteins, membranes, and living cells.
Key Features
- Introduces the reader to SXM
- Presents fundamentals of STM, SFM, and other SXMs
- Covers biological applications of STM and SFM
- Describes experimental techniques that can be reproduced in the laboratory
- Contains extended bibliographies that guide the reader to detailed source publications
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in molcular biology, biochemistry, biophysics, chemistry, materials science, optical science and engineering, and optical physics
Table of Contents
O. Marti, Scanning Probe Microscopy: An Introduction. Stm in Biology: M. Amrein, H. Gross, And R. Guckenberger, Stm of Proteins and Membranes. M.J. Miles and T.J. Mcmaster, Protein Assemblies and Single Molcules Imaged By Stm. D.P.E Smith and J.E. Frommer, Ordered Organic Monolayers Studied By Tunneling Microscopy. S.M. Lindsay and N.J. Tao, Potentiostatic Deposition of Molecules for Scanning Probe Microscopy. P.G. Arscott and V.A. Bloomfield, Stm of Dna and Rna. Sfm in Biology: H.J. Aspell, J. Colchero, A. Linder, And O. Marti, Investigation of the Nak Atpase By Scanning Force Microscopy. J.K. Horber, W. Haberle, F. Ohnesorge, And G. Binnig, Investigation of Living Cells in Nanometer Region. Chapter References. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 331
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 1st July 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138857
About the Editor
Othmar Marti
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Konstanz, Germany
Matthias Amrein
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Medical Physics and Biophysics, University of Münster, Germany