STM and SFM in Biology - 1st Edition

STM and SFM in Biology

1st Edition

Editors: Othmar Marti Matthias Amrein
eBook ISBN: 9780323138857
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st July 1993
Page Count: 331
Description

STM and SFM in Biology is a book fully dedicated to biological applications of the new technology of scanning probe microscopy (SX). The scanning tunneling microscope (STM) and its first off-spring, the scanning force microscope (SFM), resolve surface topography at the atomic scale. They also detect certain electronic and mechanical properties, and perform well in ultrahigh vacuum, ambient atmosphere, and aqueous solution environments. Thus, STM and SFM offer powerful tools for biological investigations of nucleic acids, proteins, membranes, and living cells.

Key Features

  • Introduces the reader to SXM
  • Presents fundamentals of STM, SFM, and other SXMs
  • Covers biological applications of STM and SFM
  • Describes experimental techniques that can be reproduced in the laboratory
  • Contains extended bibliographies that guide the reader to detailed source publications

Readership

Researchers and graduate students in molcular biology, biochemistry, biophysics, chemistry, materials science, optical science and engineering, and optical physics

Table of Contents

O. Marti, Scanning Probe Microscopy: An Introduction. Stm in Biology: M. Amrein, H. Gross, And R. Guckenberger, Stm of Proteins and Membranes. M.J. Miles and T.J. Mcmaster, Protein Assemblies and Single Molcules Imaged By Stm. D.P.E Smith and J.E. Frommer, Ordered Organic Monolayers Studied By Tunneling Microscopy. S.M. Lindsay and N.J. Tao, Potentiostatic Deposition of Molecules for Scanning Probe Microscopy. P.G. Arscott and V.A. Bloomfield, Stm of Dna and Rna. Sfm in Biology: H.J. Aspell, J. Colchero, A. Linder, And O. Marti, Investigation of the Nak Atpase By Scanning Force Microscopy. J.K. Horber, W. Haberle, F. Ohnesorge, And G. Binnig, Investigation of Living Cells in Nanometer Region. Chapter References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
331
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323138857

About the Editor

Othmar Marti

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Konstanz, Germany

Matthias Amrein

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Medical Physics and Biophysics, University of Münster, Germany

Ratings and Reviews

