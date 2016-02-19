Stimulus and Response - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167978, 9781483195452

Stimulus and Response

1st Edition

The Law of Initial Value

Authors: Joseph Wilder
eBook ISBN: 9781483195452
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 360
Description

Stimulus and Response: The Law of Initial Value provides an introduction to the study and application of the Law of Initial Value (L.I.V.). This book discusses the general considerations in the L.I.V.

Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the L.I.V. as a biological law since stimulus and response are common to all biology. This text then explains the discovery and study of the L.I.V., which originated in a study of the autonomic nervous system. Other chapters consider the role of L.I.V., which is important in any kind of non-specific therapy than in specific therapy and for the on-specific effects, often called "side-effects", of specific therapies. This book discusses as well a series of examples of the application of L.I.V. to physical stimuli. The final chapter deals with the social significance of L.I.V.

This book is a valuable resource for psychologists, sociologists, scientists, pharmacologists, physiologists, neuropsychiatrists, and internists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Definitions

I.—The Law of Initial Value

II.—Physiology

III.—Pharmacology and Therapy

IV.—Physical Stimuli: Physiotherapy, Radiotherapy

V.—Neurology and Psychiatry

VI.—Varia

VII.—Biology

VIII.—Does the L.I.V. have a Social Significance?

Bibliography

Subject Index

Author Index

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483195452

About the Author

Joseph Wilder

