Sticky Creativity
1st Edition
Post-it® Note Cognition, Computers, and Design
Table of Contents
1. The Properties of Sticky Notes for Collaborative Creativity: An Introduction
Bo T. Christensen, Kim Halskov and Clemens Klokmose
2. How Sticky Notes Support Cognitive and Socio-Cognitive Processes in the Generation and Exploration of Creative Ideas
Linden J. Ball and Bo T. Christensen
3. How do Initial Ideas Evolve into Final Ones? Exploring the Cognitive Size, Structure and Life of Ideas Using Sticky Notes
Bo T. Christensen and Morten Friis-Olivarius
4. Sticky Ideas: A Qualitative Study of Idea Ownership During Brainstorming Sessions
Sille Julie Jøhnk Abildgaard
5. Digitizing Sticky Notes
Susanne Bødker, Eve Hoggan, Mads Møller Jensen, Clemens N. Klokmose, Roman Rädle and Sarah-Kristin Thiel
6. Physical Meets Digital: Blending Reality and Computational Power with Digital Sticky Notes
Florian Geyer, Johannes Zagermann, Harald Reiterer
7. A Study of a Digital Sticky Note Design Environment
Peter Dalsgaard, Kim Halskov and Clemens Nylandsted Klokmose
8. Off the Wall: Creative Use of Post-It Notes in Artistic Practice
Lindsay MacDonald Vermeulen and Michael Mose Biskjaer
9. A Framework for Sticky Note Information Management
Aron D. Fischel and Kim Halskov
10. Designing with Sticky Notes
Wendy E. Mackay
Description
Fifty years ago Spencer Silver at 3M invented a not-so-sticky reusable adhesive that enabled development of the Post-It® note. Since then, sticky notes have become the most commonly used design material, and their use is standard practice in a multitude of creativity techniques such as brainstorming, business model generation, and design thinking. Sticky Creativity: Post-it® Note Cognition, Computers, and Design brings together researchers from psychology, computer science, and design in order to understand why and how sticky notes are used, why they work well for creative activities, and whether sticky notes are replaceable or improvable by a digital counterpart.
The book begins with the history and affordances of sticky notes and their varied use in organizational life. Three multi-chapter sections then cover psychology, computers, and design respectively. From a psychological perspective, cognitive and socio-cognitive theories are used to explain the functions sticky notes serve in idea generation and creative collaboration. The following section present the findings from three very different computerized instantiations of sticky notes, and discuss the challenges and opportunities when trying to digitize the sticky notes. The design section focusses on the sticky note as design practice in a variety of contexts from professional design to educational settings and art.
Key Features
- Highlights the benefits of sticky notes to idea generation and creative collaboration
- Explores the use of sticky notes in a variety of creative, design professional and educational settings
- Includes research perspectives from cognitive psychology, computer science, and design studies
- Discuss sticky notes in a digital age
Readership
Researchers in cognitive psychology, design and creativity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128165669
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Bo Christensen Editor
Bo T. Christensen is Professor MSO in Creative Cognition at Copenhagen Business School. A cognitive psychologist by training, his works include ethnographic studies of creative practices (e.g., design, architecture, cuisine, engineering, software) and experimental studies of design cognition. His theoretical focus is on creative cognitive processes such as analogy, simulation and incubation, as well as on the evaluation of creative products.
Affiliations and Expertise
Copenhagen Business School, Copenhagen, Denmark
Kim Halskov Editor
Kim Halskov is professor in interaction design at Centre for Digital Creativity, Aarhus University, where he in addition to being director of Centre for Advanced Visualization and Interaction, see CAVI.au.dk, also is co-director of the Centre for Participatory IT, see PIT.au.dk. His research area includes innovation processes, design processes and methods. His theoretical focus is on aspects of creativity such as inspiration, emergence and transformation of ideas over time, design spaces, collaboration, digital tools and materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark
Clemens Klokmose Editor
Clemens Nylandsted Klokmose is an associate professor in the Department of Digital Design and Information Studies at Aarhus University. Clemens has worked as a postdoc at Computer Science, Aarhus University and at Laboratoire de Recherche en Informatique, Université Paris-Sud. He has furthermore spent a year as a user interface specialist in the software industry. Clemens received his PhD in Computer Science in 2009 from Aarhus University supervised by prof. Susanne Bødker. Clemens’ main interest is the fundamentals of interactive computing, particularly to support and understanding computing with multiple devices and multiple people. Many of his ideas are crystallised into the Webstrates platform (webstrates.net), which he leads the development of.
Affiliations and Expertise
Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark