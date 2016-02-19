Steroidal Activity in Experimental Animals and Man
Methods in Hormone Research, Volume IV: Steroidal Activity in Experimental Animals and Man, Part B focuses on protection against irradiation damage, anti-mammary tumor activity, anti-androgens, steroids, and anti-progestational compounds.
The selection first offers information on the thermogenic properties of steroids and anabolic steroids, as well as characteristics of steroid pyrogen action in man; species specificity of steroid pyrogen action; clinical significance of thermogenic steroids; and relative activity of anabolic steroids in animals and man. The book also ponders on anti-androgens and anti-progestational compounds.
The manuscript examines steroids in reactivated prostatic cancer and tumorigenesis in experimental animals. Discussions focus on treatment and nature of relapse, cooperative study program, mammary and pituitary tumors, testicular interstitial cell tumors, and neoplasms of the female genital tract. The text then elaborates on inhibition of tumor growth by steroids and the effect of corticoids and ACTH on the induction of gastric ulcers in laboratory animals.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in steroidal activity in man and animals.
Contents
Contributors to Volume IV
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
1. Thermogenic Properties of Steroids
I. Introduction
II. Thermogenic Action of Progesterone
III. Steroid Pyrogens: C19 Series
IV. Steroid Pyrogens: C21 Series
V. Steroid Pyrogens : C24 Series
VI. Steroid Pyrogen Conjugates
VII. Species Specificity of Steroid Pyrogen Action
VIII. Characteristics of Steroid Pyrogen Action in Man
IX. Metabolism of Steroid Pyrogens
X. Mechanisms of Steroid Fever
XI. Clinical Significance of Thermogenic Steroids
References
2. Anabolic Steroids
I. Introduction
II. Relative Activity in the Animal
III. Relative Activity in Man
References
3. Anti-Androgens
Text
References
4. Anti-Progestational Compounds
Text
References
5. Steroids in Reactivated Prostatic Cancer
I. Treatment of Relapse
II. Experimental Prostatic Cancer
III. The Cooperative Study Program
IV. The Nature of Relapse
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
6. Steroids and Tumorigenesis in Experimental Animals
I . General Considerations
II. Mammary Tumors
III. Testicular Interstitial Cell Tumors
IV. Pituitary Tumors
V. Neoplasms of the Female Genital Tract
VI. Renal Tumors in the Hamster
VII. Lymphoid Tumors in Mice
VIII. Miscellaneous Considerations
References
7. Inhibition of Tumor Growth by Steroids
Text
References
8. Effects of Steroids on the Pancreas
I. Introductory Information Concerning the Pancreas
II. Steroids and the Endocrine Pancreas
III. Effects of Steroids on the Exocrine Pancreas
IV. Summary
References
9. Effects of Corticoids and ACTH on the Induction of Gastric Ulcers in Laboratory Animals
I. Methodology
II. The Normal Stomach as Influenced by Corticoids and ACTH
III. Influence of Corticoids and ACTH on the Development of Artificial Gastric Ulcers
IV. Healing of Gastric Ulcers as Influenced by Corticoids and ACTH
V. Relation between Gastric and Other Effects of Corticoids
VI. Experimental Data and Clinical Features
References
10. The Influence of Steroids on β-Glucuronidase of Mouse Kidneys
I. Introduction
II. Renal β-Glucuronidase Response
III. Studies on Biological Mechanisms
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- 374
- English
- © Academic Press 1965
- 1st January 1965
- Academic Press
- 9781483273006