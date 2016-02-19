Stereoregular Polymers and Stereospecific Polymerizations
Stereoregular Polymers and Stereospecific Polymerizations, Volume 2 covers the reactions and physico-chemical properties of various polymers.
This volume is divided into 88 chapters, and starts with the survey of the molecular structure, stereospecific polymerization, and reaction kinetics of styrene. Considerable chapters are devoted to copolymerization reaction, crystallinity of block copolymers, and molecular weight and isotactic behavior determination. Other chapters examine other polymer properties, such as elastomeric activity, enthalpy, entropy, and resonance of energy. This book also considers the polymerization of vinyl monomers, conjugated diolefins, and butadienes. These topics are followed by presentations of various metallic complexes as polymerization reaction catalysts. The remaining chapters describe the proposed nomenclature of polymer products obtained from other stereospecific polymerization reactions. This book will prove useful to polymer chemists.
83. Spherulitic and Polyhedritic Structures of Isotactic Polystyrene (abstract)
84. Stereospecific Polymerization of Styrene. Note III : Kinetics with Catalysts from Al(C2H5)3 and TiCl4 (abstract)
85. Present Situation and Prospects of the Italian Chemical Industry—High Polymer Developments
86. Copolymerization of Ethylene with Aliphatic α-Olefìns. Note IV: Ethylene-Propylene Copolymerization with Catalysts obtained from Vanadium Trichloride (abstract)
87. The Reaction Between Styrene and Tri-isobutylaluminum (abstract)
88. The Copolymerization of Ethylene with Aliphatic α-Olefins. Note V: Ethylene-Propylene Copolymerization with Catalysts obtained from Titanium Halide (abstract)
89. Isotactic Polymers of Vinyl Monomers Containing Silicon (abstract)
90. The Volumetric Determination of the Degree of Crystallinity of Isotactic Polystyrene (abstract)
91. Nomenclature Relating to Polymers Having Sterically Ordered Structure
92. Kinetic Studies of α-Olefin Polymerization
93. Properties of Isotactic, Atactic and Stereoblock Homopolymers, Random and Block Copolymers of α-Olefins
94. The Production of Graft Copolymers from Poly-α-Olefin Peroxides
95. Stereospecific Polymerization of Styrene. Note IV: The Influence of the Catalytic Ratio Al(C2H5)3/TiCl4 (abstract)
96. On the Behaviour of Isotactic and Atactic Polypropylene in Solution
97. Preparation and Structure of Linear High Polymers of Hexyne-1 (abstract)
98. Stereospecific Polymerization and Isotactic Polymers of Vinyl Aromatic Monomers
99. Molecular Weight and Interaction Affinity with Solvents for Atactic Polypropylene Fractions (abstract)
100. The Relation Between Intrinsic Viscosity and Molecular Weight of Atactic Polypropylene in Different Solvents (abstract)
101. Fractionation of Atactic Polypropylene by Fractional Precipitation (abstract)
102. Stereospecific Polymerization of Styrene. Note V: Effects of Temperature with Catalysts Obtained from Al(C2H5)3 and TiCl4 (abstract)
103. Elastomeric Properties of Ethylene-Propylene Copolymers (abstract)
104. Determination of Metals Bound to Isotactic Polypropylene Chains (abstract)
105. Enthalpy and Entropy of Fusion of Isotactic Polypropylene (abstract)
106. Di-isotactic Polymers
107. Resonance Energy of Polyacetylene (abstract)
108. Stereospecific Polymerizations of Conjugated Diolefins. Note II: The Polymerization of Butadiene with Catalysts Prepared from Aluminum Alkyls and Soluble Vanadium Chlorides (abstract)
109. The Stereospecific Polymerization of Vinylethers (abstract)
110. Smectic Mesomorphous Modification of Isotactic Polypropylene
111. The Kinetics of the Stereospecific Polymerization of α-Olefins (abstract)
112. Progress in Five Years of Research in Stereospecific Polymerization
113. Stereospecific Polymerization of Vinyl Monomers Containing an Element of the 4th Group (abstract)
114. Stereospecific Polymerization of Vinylaromatic Monomers. Note I: Alkyl-substituted Styrenes (abstract)
115. A New Organometallic Crystallizable Complex Containing Titanium and Aluminum. Its Catalytic Properties in the Polymerization of Olefins (abstract)
116. Crystalline Structure of γ-Titanium Trichloride (abstract)
117. The Coordinated Anionic Polymerization of Propylene to Atactic and Stereoblock High Molecular Weight Polymers. Note I: Characteristics of the Catalytic System VOCl3-Al[CH2CH(CH3)2]3 (abstract)
118. Structure and Reactivity of Vinyl Aromatic Monomers in Coordinated Anionic Polymerization and Copolymerization
119. The Coordinated Anionic Polymerization of Propylene to Atactic and Stereoblock High Molecular Weight Polymers. Note II: Kinetics of Polymerization with the Catalytic System VOCl3-Al[CH2CH(CH3)2]3 (abstract)
120. Stereospecific Polymerization of Conjugated Diolefins. Note III: The Polymerization of Butadiene with the Al(C2H5)3-TiCl4 Catalyst System (abstract)
121. Isotacticity and Crystallinity of Vinyl Polymers (abstract)
122. Stereospecific Polymerization of Vinylaromatic Monomers. Note II: Halogen-substituted Styrdnes (abstract)
123. A New Italian Achievement in the Textile Field: Polypropylene Fibres
124. The Influence of Hydrogen on Coordinated Anionic Polymerization of Propylene and Ethylene (abstract)
125. Stereospecific Polymerization of Conjugated Diolefins. Note IV: Preparation of Syndiotactic 1,2-Polybutadiene (abstract)
126. Volumetrie and Dilatometrie Properties of Some Olefin Polymers (abstract)
127. The Coordinated Anionic Polymerization of Propylene to Atactic and Stereoblock High Molecular Weight Polymers. Note III: Characteristics of Polypropylene Obtained with the Catalytic System VOCl3-Al[CH2CH(CH3)2]3 (abstract)
128. A Study of the Inversion of Steric Configuration in the Stereospecific Polymerization of Propylene (abstract)
129. A Rapid Determination of Lithium in the Presence of Aluminum (abstract)
130. Infrared Analysis of Polybutadienes Obtained by Stereospecific Synthesis (abstract)
131. Cross-linking Density and Physical Properties of Elastomers Obtained from Ethylene-Propylene Copolymers (abstract)
132. Copolymerization of Ethylene with Aliphatic α-Olefins. Note VI: Copolymerization of Ethylene with Butene-1 (abstract)
133. Organometallic Complexes Obtained by the Reduction of Hydrocarbon Solutions of Titanium Halides with Aluminum (abstract)
134. Elastic and Unelastic Behaviour of Some Isotactic Polymers (abstract)
135. Crystalline Synthetic High Polymers with a Sterically Regular Structure (Introduction to papers 136—145).
136. General Considerations on the Structure of Crystalline Polyhydrocarbons
137. Structure and Properties of Isotactic Polypropylene (abstract)
138. Crystal Structure of Isotactic Poly-α-Butene (abstract)
139. Crystal Structure of Isotactic Polystyrene (abstract)
140. Crystal Structure of Poly-o-Fluorostyrene (abstract)
141. Crystal Structure of Poly-o-Methylstyrene (abstract)
142. Crystal Structure of Poly-α-Vinylnaphthalene (abstract)
143. Crystal Structure of Cis-1,4 Polybutadiene (abstract)
144. Infrared Spectra of Stereo-ordered Polymers of Vinylaromatic Monomers. Note 1: Isotactic Polystyrene (abstract)
145. Infrared Spectra of Polybutadienes. Note I: Syndiotactic-1,2 Polybutadiene (abstract)
146. Organometallic Complexes as Catalysts in Ionic Polymerization
147. The Determination of the Molecular Weight of Polypropylene (abstract)
148. Evaluation of the Viscosity Average Molecular Weight of Ethylene-Propylene Copolymers (abstract)
149. Tetrahydrofuranates of Titanium Trichloride (abstract)
150. Stereospecific Polymerization of Vinylaromatic Monomers. Note III: Vinyl Derivatives of Polynuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbons (abstract)
151. A New Method of Separation and Determination of Aluminum and Titanium (abstract)
152. Progress in Stereospecific Polymerization
153. Stereospecific Polymerization of Vinylaromatic Monomers. Note IV: Reactivity of the Monomers in the Overall Process (abstract)
154. Chain Structure of Isotactic Polyvinyl Cyclohexane
155. Fractionation of Predominantly Isotactic Polypropylene (abstract)
156. Chain Structure of Poly-m-Methylstyrene (abstract)
157. On Crystalline Poly-Fluorostyrenes
158. Stereospecific Polymerizations of Conjugated Diolefins. Note V: Preparation and Properties of Isotactic 1,2-Polybutadiene (abstract)
159. Proposed Nomenclature for Di-isotactic Polymers
160. Composition and Reactivity in the Stereospecific Copolymerization of Vinylaromatic Monomers (abstract)
161. Ionic Complexes Between Aluminium Alkyls and Ammonium Salts (abstract)
162. Synthesis of Some Metal Amide Compounds of Aluminum and Beryllium (abstract)
163. Thermodynamics and Molecular Configuration of Atactic Polypropylene in Solution (abstract)
164. Atactic Polybutene: Fractionation and Osmotic Pressure (abstract)
165. Dependence of the Distribution of the Molecular Weights of Polypropylene on the Distribution of Catalytic Active Centres. Note I (abstract)
166. Viscometric and Configurational Properties of Atactic Polybutene (abstract)
167. Enthalpy and Entropy of Fusion of Isotactic Polystyrene (abstract)
168. The action of Tertiary Amines on the (C5H5)2TiCl2Al(C2H5)2 Complex (abstract)
169. Dependence of the Distribution of the Molecular Weights of Polypropylene on the Distribution of Catalytic Centres. Note II (abstract)
170. Copolymerization of Ethylene with Aliphatic α-Olefins. Note VII: Distribution of Monomeric Units in the Ethylene-Propylene Copolymers (abstract)
