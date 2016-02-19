Stereoregular Polymers and Stereospecific Polymerizations

Table of Contents



83. Spherulitic and Polyhedritic Structures of Isotactic Polystyrene (abstract)

84. Stereospecific Polymerization of Styrene. Note III : Kinetics with Catalysts from Al(C2H5)3 and TiCl4 (abstract)

85. Present Situation and Prospects of the Italian Chemical Industry—High Polymer Developments

86. Copolymerization of Ethylene with Aliphatic α-Olefìns. Note IV: Ethylene-Propylene Copolymerization with Catalysts obtained from Vanadium Trichloride (abstract)

87. The Reaction Between Styrene and Tri-isobutylaluminum (abstract)

88. The Copolymerization of Ethylene with Aliphatic α-Olefins. Note V: Ethylene-Propylene Copolymerization with Catalysts obtained from Titanium Halide (abstract)

89. Isotactic Polymers of Vinyl Monomers Containing Silicon (abstract)

90. The Volumetric Determination of the Degree of Crystallinity of Isotactic Polystyrene (abstract)

91. Nomenclature Relating to Polymers Having Sterically Ordered Structure

92. Kinetic Studies of α-Olefin Polymerization

93. Properties of Isotactic, Atactic and Stereoblock Homopolymers, Random and Block Copolymers of α-Olefins

94. The Production of Graft Copolymers from Poly-α-Olefin Peroxides

95. Stereospecific Polymerization of Styrene. Note IV: The Influence of the Catalytic Ratio Al(C2H5)3/TiCl4 (abstract)

96. On the Behaviour of Isotactic and Atactic Polypropylene in Solution

97. Preparation and Structure of Linear High Polymers of Hexyne-1 (abstract)

98. Stereospecific Polymerization and Isotactic Polymers of Vinyl Aromatic Monomers

99. Molecular Weight and Interaction Affinity with Solvents for Atactic Polypropylene Fractions (abstract)

100. The Relation Between Intrinsic Viscosity and Molecular Weight of Atactic Polypropylene in Different Solvents (abstract)

101. Fractionation of Atactic Polypropylene by Fractional Precipitation (abstract)

102. Stereospecific Polymerization of Styrene. Note V: Effects of Temperature with Catalysts Obtained from Al(C2H5)3 and TiCl4 (abstract)

103. Elastomeric Properties of Ethylene-Propylene Copolymers (abstract)

104. Determination of Metals Bound to Isotactic Polypropylene Chains (abstract)

105. Enthalpy and Entropy of Fusion of Isotactic Polypropylene (abstract)

106. Di-isotactic Polymers

107. Resonance Energy of Polyacetylene (abstract)

108. Stereospecific Polymerizations of Conjugated Diolefins. Note II: The Polymerization of Butadiene with Catalysts Prepared from Aluminum Alkyls and Soluble Vanadium Chlorides (abstract)

109. The Stereospecific Polymerization of Vinylethers (abstract)

110. Smectic Mesomorphous Modification of Isotactic Polypropylene

111. The Kinetics of the Stereospecific Polymerization of α-Olefins (abstract)

112. Progress in Five Years of Research in Stereospecific Polymerization

113. Stereospecific Polymerization of Vinyl Monomers Containing an Element of the 4th Group (abstract)

114. Stereospecific Polymerization of Vinylaromatic Monomers. Note I: Alkyl-substituted Styrenes (abstract)

115. A New Organometallic Crystallizable Complex Containing Titanium and Aluminum. Its Catalytic Properties in the Polymerization of Olefins (abstract)

116. Crystalline Structure of γ-Titanium Trichloride (abstract)

117. The Coordinated Anionic Polymerization of Propylene to Atactic and Stereoblock High Molecular Weight Polymers. Note I: Characteristics of the Catalytic System VOCl3-Al[CH2CH(CH3)2]3 (abstract)

118. Structure and Reactivity of Vinyl Aromatic Monomers in Coordinated Anionic Polymerization and Copolymerization

119. The Coordinated Anionic Polymerization of Propylene to Atactic and Stereoblock High Molecular Weight Polymers. Note II: Kinetics of Polymerization with the Catalytic System VOCl3-Al[CH2CH(CH3)2]3 (abstract)

120. Stereospecific Polymerization of Conjugated Diolefins. Note III: The Polymerization of Butadiene with the Al(C2H5)3-TiCl4 Catalyst System (abstract)

121. Isotacticity and Crystallinity of Vinyl Polymers (abstract)

122. Stereospecific Polymerization of Vinylaromatic Monomers. Note II: Halogen-substituted Styrdnes (abstract)

123. A New Italian Achievement in the Textile Field: Polypropylene Fibres

124. The Influence of Hydrogen on Coordinated Anionic Polymerization of Propylene and Ethylene (abstract)

125. Stereospecific Polymerization of Conjugated Diolefins. Note IV: Preparation of Syndiotactic 1,2-Polybutadiene (abstract)

126. Volumetrie and Dilatometrie Properties of Some Olefin Polymers (abstract)

127. The Coordinated Anionic Polymerization of Propylene to Atactic and Stereoblock High Molecular Weight Polymers. Note III: Characteristics of Polypropylene Obtained with the Catalytic System VOCl3-Al[CH2CH(CH3)2]3 (abstract)

128. A Study of the Inversion of Steric Configuration in the Stereospecific Polymerization of Propylene (abstract)

129. A Rapid Determination of Lithium in the Presence of Aluminum (abstract)

130. Infrared Analysis of Polybutadienes Obtained by Stereospecific Synthesis (abstract)

131. Cross-linking Density and Physical Properties of Elastomers Obtained from Ethylene-Propylene Copolymers (abstract)

132. Copolymerization of Ethylene with Aliphatic α-Olefins. Note VI: Copolymerization of Ethylene with Butene-1 (abstract)

133. Organometallic Complexes Obtained by the Reduction of Hydrocarbon Solutions of Titanium Halides with Aluminum (abstract)

134. Elastic and Unelastic Behaviour of Some Isotactic Polymers (abstract)

135. Crystalline Synthetic High Polymers with a Sterically Regular Structure (Introduction to papers 136—145).

136. General Considerations on the Structure of Crystalline Polyhydrocarbons

137. Structure and Properties of Isotactic Polypropylene (abstract)

138. Crystal Structure of Isotactic Poly-α-Butene (abstract)

139. Crystal Structure of Isotactic Polystyrene (abstract)

140. Crystal Structure of Poly-o-Fluorostyrene (abstract)

141. Crystal Structure of Poly-o-Methylstyrene (abstract)

142. Crystal Structure of Poly-α-Vinylnaphthalene (abstract)

143. Crystal Structure of Cis-1,4 Polybutadiene (abstract)

144. Infrared Spectra of Stereo-ordered Polymers of Vinylaromatic Monomers. Note 1: Isotactic Polystyrene (abstract)

145. Infrared Spectra of Polybutadienes. Note I: Syndiotactic-1,2 Polybutadiene (abstract)

146. Organometallic Complexes as Catalysts in Ionic Polymerization

147. The Determination of the Molecular Weight of Polypropylene (abstract)

148. Evaluation of the Viscosity Average Molecular Weight of Ethylene-Propylene Copolymers (abstract)

149. Tetrahydrofuranates of Titanium Trichloride (abstract)

150. Stereospecific Polymerization of Vinylaromatic Monomers. Note III: Vinyl Derivatives of Polynuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbons (abstract)

151. A New Method of Separation and Determination of Aluminum and Titanium (abstract)

152. Progress in Stereospecific Polymerization

153. Stereospecific Polymerization of Vinylaromatic Monomers. Note IV: Reactivity of the Monomers in the Overall Process (abstract)

154. Chain Structure of Isotactic Polyvinyl Cyclohexane

155. Fractionation of Predominantly Isotactic Polypropylene (abstract)

156. Chain Structure of Poly-m-Methylstyrene (abstract)

157. On Crystalline Poly-Fluorostyrenes

158. Stereospecific Polymerizations of Conjugated Diolefins. Note V: Preparation and Properties of Isotactic 1,2-Polybutadiene (abstract)

159. Proposed Nomenclature for Di-isotactic Polymers

160. Composition and Reactivity in the Stereospecific Copolymerization of Vinylaromatic Monomers (abstract)

161. Ionic Complexes Between Aluminium Alkyls and Ammonium Salts (abstract)

162. Synthesis of Some Metal Amide Compounds of Aluminum and Beryllium (abstract)

163. Thermodynamics and Molecular Configuration of Atactic Polypropylene in Solution (abstract)

164. Atactic Polybutene: Fractionation and Osmotic Pressure (abstract)

165. Dependence of the Distribution of the Molecular Weights of Polypropylene on the Distribution of Catalytic Active Centres. Note I (abstract)

166. Viscometric and Configurational Properties of Atactic Polybutene (abstract)

167. Enthalpy and Entropy of Fusion of Isotactic Polystyrene (abstract)

168. The action of Tertiary Amines on the (C5H5)2TiCl2Al(C2H5)2 Complex (abstract)

169. Dependence of the Distribution of the Molecular Weights of Polypropylene on the Distribution of Catalytic Centres. Note II (abstract)

170. Copolymerization of Ethylene with Aliphatic α-Olefins. Note VII: Distribution of Monomeric Units in the Ethylene-Propylene Copolymers (abstract)

Author Index

Subject Index




