Stereochemical and Stereophysical Behaviour of Macrocycles, Volume 2
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Introduction to Volume 2
Contributors to this Volume
Chapter 1 Stereochemistry of Metallic Macrocyclics
1. Introduction
1.1. Historical Survey
1.2. Chemical Classification
1.3. Molecular Conformation
2. The Conformation of Chemical Rings
2.1. Small Ring Systems
2.2. Large Rings
2.3. Macrocyclic Rings
3. The Structure of Macrocyclics
3.1. Small-Ring Macrocyclics
3.2. Medium-Sized Macrocyclics
3.3. Large Macrocyclics
3.4. Larger Macrocyclics
4. Steric Effects of Coordination Geometry
5. Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 2 Thermodynamic and Stereochemical Aspects of the Macrocyclic and Cryptate Effects
1. Introduction
1.1. The Macrocyclic and Cryptate Effect
2. Cation-Ligand Interactions
3. Experimental Methods
4. Solvent Effects Upon Complex Formation
5. Complex Formation with Different Noncyclic Ligands with Various Cations
5.1. Noncyclic Polyethers
5.2. Noncyclic Ligands Containing Different Donor Atoms
6. Macrocyclic Ligands
6.1. Crown Ether Complexes
6.2. Influence of Structural Changes of the Ligand Upon Complex Formation
6.3. Benzo-Crown Ether complexes
6.4. Keto-Crown Ether Complexes
7. Macrocyclic and Macrobicyclic Ligands with Different Donor Atoms
7.1. Thia Crown Ethers and their Complexes
7.2. Aza Crown Ethers and Cryptands
8. Complexes of Aza Crown Ethers and Cryptands
8.1. Alkali Ion Complexes
8.2. Alkaline-Earth Ion Complexes
8.3. Silver Ion Complexes
8.4. Lead Ion Complexes
8.5. Copper, Cobalt and Nickel Ion Complexes
9. Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 3 Stereochemical Aspects of Macrocyclic Complexes of Transition Metal Ions
1. Introduction
2. Copper and Nickel
3. Silver and Gold
4. Palladium and Platinum
5. Rhodium and Iridium
6. Manganese and Chromium
7. Niobium and Tantalum
8. Molybdenum and Tungsten
9. Technetium and Rhenium
10. Ruthenium and Osmium
References
Subject Index
Description
Stereochemical and Stereophysical Behavior of Macrocycles deals with the stereochemical and stereophysical properties of macrocyclic ligands and their coordination compounds. More specifically, the stereochemistry of metallic macrocyclics is discussed, along with the relationship between the thermodynamics and stereochemistry of macrocyclics and cryptates. The stereochemical aspects of the macrocycles of second and third row transition elements are also examined.
Comprised of three chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to the stereochemistry of metallic macrocyclics as well as their structure, together with the conformation of their chemical rings and the steric effects of their coordination geometry. The next chapter considers the relationship between the thermodynamics and stereochemistry of macrocyclics and cryptates, with particular reference to the macrocyclic and cryptate effect. Cation-ligand interactions and solvent effects upon complex formation are described, along with macrocyclic and macrobicyclic ligands having different donor atoms. The final chapter is devoted to the stereochemical aspects of the macrocycles of transition metal ions, with additional comments on the stereochemistry of copper and nickel in unusual oxidation states.
This book will be of interest to inorganic chemists.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1987
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444597007