Stereochemical and Stereophysical Behaviour of Macrocycles, Volume 2

Stereochemical and Stereophysical Behavior of Macrocycles deals with the stereochemical and stereophysical properties of macrocyclic ligands and their coordination compounds. More specifically, the stereochemistry of metallic macrocyclics is discussed, along with the relationship between the thermodynamics and stereochemistry of macrocyclics and cryptates. The stereochemical aspects of the macrocycles of second and third row transition elements are also examined.

Comprised of three chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to the stereochemistry of metallic macrocyclics as well as their structure, together with the conformation of their chemical rings and the steric effects of their coordination geometry. The next chapter considers the relationship between the thermodynamics and stereochemistry of macrocyclics and cryptates, with particular reference to the macrocyclic and cryptate effect. Cation-ligand interactions and solvent effects upon complex formation are described, along with macrocyclic and macrobicyclic ligands having different donor atoms. The final chapter is devoted to the stereochemical aspects of the macrocycles of transition metal ions, with additional comments on the stereochemistry of copper and nickel in unusual oxidation states.

This book will be of interest to inorganic chemists.