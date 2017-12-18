Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2018 Edition – Text and Workbook Package
1st Edition
Authors: Carol Buck
Paperback ISBN: 9780323569019
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th December 2017
Description
This money saving package includes:
- Buck: Step-By-Step Medical Coding 2018 Edition
- Buck: Workbook to accompany Step-By-Step Medical Coding 2018 Edition
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 18th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323569019
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.