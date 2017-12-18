Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2018 Edition – Text and Workbook Package - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323569019

Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2018 Edition – Text and Workbook Package

1st Edition

Authors: Carol Buck
Paperback ISBN: 9780323569019
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th December 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This money saving package includes:

  • Buck: Step-By-Step Medical Coding 2018 Edition

  • Buck: Workbook to accompany Step-By-Step Medical Coding 2018 Edition

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323569019

About the Author

Carol Buck

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.