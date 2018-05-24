Stem Cells and Cancer in Hepatology
1st Edition
From the Essentials to Application
Description
Stem Cells and Cancer in Hepatology: From the Essentials to Application offers basic scientists and clinicians in the fields of stem cells, hepatology and oncology an overview of the interaction between liver biology, stem cells and cancer. It discusses how the liver performs regeneration and repair, the role stem cells play in these processes, and the mechanisms by which liver cancers are initiated and developed. As the field of stem cells and cancer stem cells in hepatology is new and dynamic, thus making it difficult for researchers and clinicians to understand the most relevant historic and novel studies, this volume addresses that challenge.
Key Features
- Addresses both the basic and clinical perspectives of the topic, including sections on normal and cancer stem cells of the liver
- Provides coverage of the molecular mechanisms of liver development, the proliferation of hepatic progenitor cells during development, epithelial cell plasticity, generation of hepatocytes by transdifferentiation, liver tissue engineering, and more
- Presents a study of hepatic stem cells that will help readers understand critical events during development, stem cell differentiation towards functional liver cell fate, and tumor initiation
Readership
Basic scientists (graduates, postgraduates and research scholars) and clinicians in the field of stem cells, cancer stem cells, hepatology and oncology
Table of Contents
1. Molecular mechanisms of liver development: lessons from knockout mice and mutant fish
2. The regulation of proliferation and maturation of hepatic progenitor cells during liver development
3. Plasticity of liver epithelial cells in healthy and injured livers
4. Stem cells in the liver and the organ size control
5. Generation of liver progenitor cells by chemical reprogramming
6. Generation of hepatocytes by transdifferentiation
7. Generation of liver organoids and the potential application
8. Reconstitution of liver tissue with engineered multicellular spheroids
9. Role of platelet, blood stem cell and thrombopoietin in liver regeneration and liver diseases
10. Dynamic tissue remodeling in chronic liver diseases: abnormal proliferation and differentiation of hepatocytes and bile ducts/ductules
11. Stem cells in the hepato-biliary system and in the development of cancer: the points of view from a surgeon
12. Stem cells in the chronically injured livers and the interaction with their environment
13. Stem cells in the liver cancers and the controversial
13. Characteristics and clinical significance of liver cancer stem cells
14. Clinical application of stem cells in liver diseases: from bench to bedside
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 24th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128123027
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128123010
About the Editor
Yun-Wen Zheng
As a stem cell biologist, Dr. Zheng earned his PhD of Medical Science majoring in Physiology/Stem Cell Biology in the University of Tsukuba Graduate School of Medicine, Japan in 2003. From 2003 to present, he has been a team leader for liver and cancer stem cell researches. Dr. Zheng is interested in the identification and isolation of endoderm stem cells as well as liver stem cells in normal and cancer tissues from rodents and human sources; especially for hepatic primordial development and the microenvironment, and drug development, he is trying to generate chimera mouse and rat with humanized livers. Furthermore, for clinical application, he is investigating how to generate the hepatic organoids with cell-cell interactions from the same patient with somatic stem cells from the amnion tissue, umbilical cord and the same source iPS cells. He is also interested in understanding cellular reprogramming and trying cellular therapies, to converse one cell directly into another type in vitro and in vivo.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Advanced Gastroenterological Surgical Science and Technology, Faculty of Medicine, University of Tsukuba, Japan and Visiting Associate Professor, Department of Regenerative Medicine, School of Medicine, Yokohama City University, Japan and Distinguished Medical Expert and Visiting Professor, Research Center of Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine, Jiangsu University Hospital, China