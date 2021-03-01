COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Stem Cells and Aging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128200711

Stem Cells and Aging

1st Edition

Editor: Surajit Pathak
Paperback ISBN: 9780128200711
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2021
Page Count: 200
Description

Little is known about the effect of time and age on the basic units of life, which are the corresponding tissue-specific or adult stem cells. Even though the concept of stem cells was introduced nearly a century ago by Alexander Maximow, modern stem-cell research began in 1963 when James Till, Ernest McCullough and Lou Siminovitch established assays to detect hematopoietic stem cells.

With an aging population worldwide, understanding these age-related stem cell changes at a basic biology level and at the level of their influences for regenerative medicine is of interest and importance. There is increasing evidence that the aging process can have much adverse effects on stem cells. In the modern era, one of the emerging fields in treating human diseases is stem cell research, as stem cells have the remarkable potential to treat a wide range of diseases. Nevertheless, understanding the molecular mechanism involved in aging and deterioration of stem cell function is crucial in developing effective new therapies for aging. In fact, given the importance of the aging-associated diseases, scientists have developed a keen interest in understanding the aging process as well as attempting to define the role of dysfunctional stem cells in the aging process.

Stem Cells and Aging will guide the reader to a better understanding of how stem cells age might have a key role in deciphering the normal aging process.

Key Features

  • Serves as an ideal reference to guide investigators toward valuable answers to the problems of our aging population
  • Addresses the effect of time and age on human stem cells
  • Includes chapters from contributors exploring the biology of stem cell aging around the globe

Readership

Those involved with stem cell biology, cellular and molecular genetics, general biology, epidemiology, physicians and medical professionals particularly in geriatrics

Table of Contents

1. Aging and stability
2. Therapeutic approaches for the treatment of aging-induced stem cell dysfunction
3. Cellular aging and senescence
4. Theories of stem cell aging
5. Aging and neural stem cells
6. Stem cells and neurodegenerative disorders
7. Muscle cells aging and stem cells
8. Progress in human embryonic stem cell research and aging
9. Signaling pathways influencing stem cells self-renewal and differentiation
10. Hematopoietic stem cells and aging: Mechanisms and consequences
11. Potential regeneration of cardiomyocytes

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st March 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128200711

About the Editor

Surajit Pathak

Surajit Pathak is an Associate Professor of Allied Health Sciences, Chettinad Hospital, Chennai, India. His post-doctoral research is focused on the identification of biomarkers involved in the pathogenesis of cancer in order to assess their relevance to improve the clinical management of cancer patients. Dr. Pathak has expertise in studying the role of microRNAs in diagnosis, prognosis, prediction and treatment of colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel disease and therapeutics aspects of CD133+ stem cell. He has been involved in a range of activities, such as teaching general laboratory methods and supervision of medical and biology students and guiding in experimental planning, analysis and presentation of results. In addition to experience with most current molecular biological techniques and studies on patient materials, his accomplished background includes fluency and solid communication capabilities as being an individual in a cross-cultural environment and multi-disciplinary areas.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Chettinad Hospital and Research Institute, Chettinad Academy of Research and Education, Chennai, India

Ratings and Reviews

