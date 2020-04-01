Stem Cell Proliferation and Differentiation, Volume 138
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributions from:
Josh Brickman
Barbara Panning
Sarah J. Hainer
Jianlong Wang
Sundeep Kalantry
Rene Maehr
Hannele Ruohola-Baker
Debojyoti Chakraborty
Description
Current Topics in Developmental Biology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series
- Includes the latest information on stem cell proliferation and differentiation
Readership
Clinicians in the fields of endocrinology, rheumatology, orthopedics, pediatrics and dentistry; basic scientists in anatomy, cell and developmental biology; students and postdoctoral fellows who would like to enter these fields and make further discoveries as well as improve the treatment of major bone-related disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128128909
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Thomas Fazzio Serial Volume Editor
Thomas Fazzio is Associate Professor in the Department of Molecular, Cell, and Cancer Biology at the University of Massachusetts, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Massachusetts, USA