Stem Cell Proliferation and Differentiation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128128909

Stem Cell Proliferation and Differentiation, Volume 138

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Thomas Fazzio
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128128909
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Page Count: 362
Table of Contents

Contributions from:
Josh Brickman
Barbara Panning
Sarah J. Hainer
Jianlong Wang
Sundeep Kalantry
Rene Maehr
Hannele Ruohola-Baker
Debojyoti Chakraborty

Description

Current Topics in Developmental Biology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series
  • Includes the latest information on stem cell proliferation and differentiation

Readership

Clinicians in the fields of endocrinology, rheumatology, orthopedics, pediatrics and dentistry; basic scientists in anatomy, cell and developmental biology; students and postdoctoral fellows who would like to enter these fields and make further discoveries as well as improve the treatment of major bone-related disorders

About the Serial Volume Editors

Thomas Fazzio Serial Volume Editor

Thomas Fazzio is Associate Professor in the Department of Molecular, Cell, and Cancer Biology at the University of Massachusetts, USA

