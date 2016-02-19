Stellar Formation focuses on the properties, distributions, characteristics, and formation of stars and galaxies. The manuscript first offers information on locations of star formation, as well as the distribution of interstellar gas, clouds, and globules; spatial relationships between young stars and interstellar matter; and distribution of young stars. The book also tackles frequency distribution of stellar masses and aggregates of stars. The text ponders on the frequency distribution of cloud masses, rate and environment of star formation, and cloud structure in the interstellar gas. The publication also examines the fragmentation of clouds into protostars and the frequency distribution of protostar masses, rate of formation of stars, and evolution of galaxies. Discussions focus on random fragmentation, gravitational turbulence, and fragmentation induced by molecule formation. The manuscript is a vital reference for scientists and readers interested in stellar formation.

Table of Contents



PART 1: Data

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Locations of Star Formation

2.01 The Distribution of Young Stars

2.02 The Distribution of Interstellar Gas, Clouds and Globules

2.03 Spatial Relationships between Young Stars and Interstellar Matter

2.04 Summary

Chapter 3. The Frequency Distribution of Stellar Masses

3.01 The Luminosity Function ϕ(Mv)

3.02 The Initial Luminosity Function ψ (Mv)

3.03 The Initial Mass-Luminosity Relation

3.04 The Initial Mass Function

3.05 The Largest and Smallest Stellar Masses

3.06 Summary

Chapter 4. The Frequency Distribution of The Masses of Aggregates of Stars

Chapter 5. The Frequency Distribution of Cloud Masses

5.01 Interstellar Call Absorption Lines

5.02 21 cm Hydrogen Line Emission

5.03 Dust Clouds

Chapter 6. The Rate of Star Formation

6.01 Some Analytical Relationships

6.02 The Rate of Star Formation in Galaxies as a Function of Gas Content, from Bright Star Counts and 21 cm Hydrogen Line Measurements

6.03 Dependence of the Rate of Star Formation on Gas Density

Chapter 7. The Environment of Star Formation

7.01 Molecular Hydrogen in the Galaxy

7.02 Interstellar and Circumstellar Obscuration

7.03 Temperatures in Pre-stellar Clouds

7.04 Densities in Pre-stellar Clouds

7.05 Interstellar Magnetic Fields

7.06 Motions of the Interstellar Gas

7.07 Element Abundances in the Interstellar Gas

7.08 Element Abundances in the Stars

PART 2: Theory

Chapter 8. Cloud Structure in the Interstellar Gas

8.01 The Maintenance of a Cloud Structure

8.02 The Generation of a Cloud Structure

Chapter 9. The Ordering of Clouds Into Spiral Arms

9.01 The Maintenance of Spiral Density Waves

9.02 The Origin of Spiral Density Waves

9.03 Ejection from Galactic Nuclei

9.04 Mass Arms

9.05 Spiral Arms in Relation to Star Formation

Chapter 10. Conditions for Contraction of Clouds

Chapter 11. The Fragmentation of Clouds Into Protostars and the Frequency Distribution of Protostar Masses

11.01 Introduction

11.02 Random Fragmentation

11,03 Hierarchicha1 Fragmentation

11.04 Fragmentation Induced by Molecule Formation

11.05 Other Theories

11.06 Summary

Chapter 12. The Rate of Formation of Stars

12.01 Gravitational Turbulence

12.02 Molecule Formation

Chapter 13. The Evolution of Galaxies

13.01 Star Formation in the Proto-galaxy; Controlling Influences of Grains and Molecules

13.02 Model Calculations

13.03 Calculations with K = 1.3 x 10 -17 s-1

13.040 Overshoot in the Rate of Star Formation

13.05 Other Models and Analyses

13.06 Conclusion

