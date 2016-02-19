Stellar Evolution, Second Edition covers the significant advances in the understanding of birth, life, and death of stars.

This book is divided into nine chapters and begins with a description of the characteristics of stars according to their brightness, distance, size, mass, age, and chemical composition. The next chapters deal with the families, structure, and birth of stars. These topics are followed by discussions of the chemical composition and the evolution of main-sequence stars. A chapter focuses on the unique features of the sun as a star, including its evolution, magnetic fields, activity, corona, and neutrinos. Other chapters consider the life histories of individual stars from their birth to their death. The concluding chapter describes the massive changes in Earth's galaxy with time and their observational characteristics.

This book will prove useful to astronomers and researchers.