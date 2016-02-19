Stellar Evolution - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080216690, 9781483279480

Stellar Evolution

2nd Edition

Authors: A. J. Meadows
eBook ISBN: 9781483279480
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 180
Description

Stellar Evolution, Second Edition covers the significant advances in the understanding of birth, life, and death of stars.

This book is divided into nine chapters and begins with a description of the characteristics of stars according to their brightness, distance, size, mass, age, and chemical composition. The next chapters deal with the families, structure, and birth of stars. These topics are followed by discussions of the chemical composition and the evolution of main-sequence stars. A chapter focuses on the unique features of the sun as a star, including its evolution, magnetic fields, activity, corona, and neutrinos. Other chapters consider the life histories of individual stars from their birth to their death. The concluding chapter describes the massive changes in Earth's galaxy with time and their observational characteristics.

This book will prove useful to astronomers and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface to the Second Edition

Chapter 1 The Characteristics of Stars

2 Stellar Families

3 The Structure of Stars

4 The Birth of Stars

5 The Main Sequence

6 The Sun as a Star

7 Red Giants and After

8 Old Age and Death

9 Stars and Galaxies

Further Reading

Index

About the Author

A. J. Meadows

