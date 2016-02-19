Steels
1st Edition
Metallurgy and Applications
Steels: Metallurgy and Applications deals with the metallurgy and applications of steel and covers the broad spectrum of the mainstream commercial grades as well as the service or manufacturing requirements that govern their use. Standard specifications and some of the design considerations that provide satisfactory service performance are considered. Brief reference is also made to some of the steel prices that were effective on January 1, 1991.
Comprised of five chapters, this book begins with an overview of technological trends in the steelmaking industry since 1980s, paying particular attention to energy conservation, iron-making, continuous casting, and product requirements. The next chapter is devoted to low-carbon strip steels and their cold-forming behavior, applications, and metallurgical factors affecting cold formability. The third chapter focuses on low-carbon structural steels and their strengthening mechanisms, while the fourth chapter considers engineering steels and their heat treatment aspects. The final chapter describes stainless steels and their composition-structure relationships, commercial grades, corrosion resistance, welding, and cold working. The mechanical properties of stainless steels at elevated and sub-zero temperatures are also examined.
This monograph will be of interest to students and practicing metallurgists.
Table of Contents
1 Technological Trends in the Steelmaking Industry
The Turbulent 1980s
Energy Conservation
Ironmaking
Steelmaking
Basic Oxygen Steelmaking
Electric Arc Furnace Steelmaking
Secondary Steelmaking
Continuous Casting
Product Requirements
2 Low-Carbon Strip Steels
Overview
Cold-Forming Behavior
True Stress-True Strain
Deep Drawing
Stretch Forming
Bending
Forming Limit Diagrams
Finite Element Modeling
Metallurgical Factors Affecting Cold Formability
Process Route
Batch-Annealed Strip
Continuous Annealing
Compositional Effects
High-Strength Strip Steels
Precipitation-Strengthened/Grain-Refined Steels
Solid Solution Strengthened Steels
Dual-Phase Steels
Bake-Hardened Steels
Work-Hardened Steels
Transformation-Strengthened Steels
Formability of High-Strength Strip Steels
Standard Specifications
Zinc-Coated Steels
Production Methods
Corrosion Resistance
Cold-Forming Behavior
Standard Specifications
Zinc Alloy Coatings
Organic-Coated Steels
Steel Prices
Tinplate
Method of Manufacture
Canmaking Processes
Resistance Spot Welding
Weldability Lobes
Rephosphorized Steels
Precipitation-Strengthened Grades
Zinc-Coated Steels
Strip Steels in Automotive Applications
Weight Reduction
Improved Corrosion Resistance
Strip Steels in Buildings
Steel-Framed Houses
Steel Cladding
Steel Lintels
Other Applications for Strip Steels
Domestic Appliances
Steel Drums
Vitreous Enamelled Products
3 Low-Carbon Structural Steels
Overview
Strengthening Mechanisms in Structural Steels
Ferrite Grain Refinement
Solid Solution Strengthening
Precipitation Strengthening
Transformation Strengthening
Structure-Property Relationships in Ferrite-Pearlite Steels
Controlled Rolling/Thermomechanical Processing
Outline of Process
Slab Reheating
Rolling
Transformation to Ferrite
Standard Specifications
Steel Prices
Weathering Steels
Corrosion Resistance
Steel Specifications
Clean Steels and Inclusion Shape Control
Ships
Standard-Strength Steels
Higher Strength Steels
Design Considerations
Offshore Structures
Design Considerations
Steel Selection
Cast Steel Nodes
Reinforcing Bars
Standard Specifications
Traditional Reinforcing Steels
Controlled-Cooled Bars
Steel Bridges
Design Against Brittle Fracture
Steel in Multi-Storey Buildings
Building Code Requirements
Steels for Pipelines
Specifications and Property Requirements
Linepipe Manufacturing Processes
Steel Compositions for Linepipe
Pipeline Fittings
Steels for Sour Gas Service
4 Engineering Steels
Overview
Heat Treatment Aspects
Isothermal Transformation Diagrams
Continuous-Cooling Transformation (CCT) Diagrams
Hardenability Testing
Factors Affecting Hardenability
Tempering Tesistance
Surface-Hardening Treatments
Distortion in Case-Carburized Components
Standard Specifications
Steel Prices
Machinable Steels
Machinability Testing
Role of Free Cutting Additives
Low-Carbon Free Cutting Steels
Medium-Carbon Free Cutting Steels
Machinable Low-Alloy Steels
Machinable Stainless Steels
Steels for Gas Containers
Steel Compositions
Design and Manufacture
Hydrogen Gas Containers
Higher Strength Steels
Bearing Steels
Bearing Fatigue Testing
Factors Affecting Fatigue Performance
Modern Steelmaking Methods
High-Speed Steels
Role of Alloying Elements
Heat Treatment
Standard Specifications and Uses
Maraging Steels
Metallurgy
Commercial Grades
Corrosion Behavior
Applications
Steels for Steam Power Turbines
Turbine Casings
HP and IP Rotors
LP Rotors
Turbine Generator End Rings
Turbine Bolts
Turbine Blades
Medium-High-Carbon Pearlitic Steels
Rail Steels
Rail Steel Specifications
Wear Resistance of Rails
Austenitic 14% Mn Rails
Micro-Alloy Forging Steels
Metallurgical Considerations
Commercial Exploitation
Controlled Processed Bars
Normalized Steels
Quenched and Tempered Steels
High-Carbon Wire Rod
Rod Rolling and Conditioning
Wire Drawing
Micro-Alloy High-Carbon Rod
5 Stainless Steels
Overview
Composition-Structure Relationships
Iron-Chromium Alloys
Iron-Chromium-Nickel Alloys
Other Alloy Additions
Commercial Grades of Stainless Steels
Martensitic Stainless Steel
Ferritic Stainless Steels
Austenitic Stainless Steels
Controlled Transformation Stainless Steels
Steel Prices
Corrosion Resistance
Intergranular Corrosion
Pitting Corrosion
Stress Corrosion Cracking
High-Alloy Stainless Steels
High-Alloy Austenitic/Duplex Grades
High-Alloy Ferritic Grades
Welding of Stainless Steels
Martensitic Stainless Steels
Austenitic Stainless Steels
Ferritic Stainless Steels
Variable Weld Penetration
Cold Working of Stainless Steels
Role of Alloying Elements
Work Hardening of Commercial Grades
Optimization of Cold-Forming Properties
Mechanical Properties at Elevated and Sub-Zero Temperatures
Tensile Properties
Impact Properties
Steels for Boilers and Pressure Vessels
Steel Specifications
Pressure Vessel Codes
Steels for Elevated-Temperature Applications
Steels for Low-Temperature Applications
Steels in Fossil-Fired Power Plant
Boiler Layout and Operation
Steel Selection
Co-Extruded Tubing
Flue Gas Desulfurization Equipment
Nuclear Fuel Reprocessing Plant
Corrosion/Abrasion-Resistant Grades
Automotive Exhausts/Catalytic Converters
Architectural Applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
- Published:
- 26th March 1992
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483144764