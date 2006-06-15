Steels: Microstructure and Properties

Harry Bhadeshia is the Tata Steel Professor of Physical Metallurgy at the University of Cambridge, UK. His research is concerned with the theory of solid-state transformations in metals, particularly multicomponent steels, with the goal of creating novel alloys and processes with the minimum use of resources. He is the author or co-author of more than 600 research papers and six books on the subject. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society, Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, the National Academy of Engineering (India) and the American Welding Society. In 2015 Professor Bhadeshia was appointed a Knight Bachelor in the Queen's 2015 Birthday Honours for services to Science and Technology.