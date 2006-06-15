Steels: Microstructure and Properties
3rd Edition
Description
Steels represent the most widely-used metallic alloy, possessing a wide range of microstructures and mechanical properties. By examining the mechanical properties of steels in conjunction with microstructure this book provides a valuable description of the development and behaviour of these materials - the very foundation of their widespread use. Updated throughout and including new chapters on nanostructured steels, and new alloys and technologies for the energy and automobile industries, the book is clearly written and illustrated, with extensive bibliographies and real-life examples. An essential reference, both compact and readily comprehensive, for metallurgists and engineers in both industry and academia.
Key Features
- Covers the microstructure, mechanical behaviour and properties of steels, the most widely-used metallic alloy
- Thoroughly updated with new materials and technologies
- Respected author team who bring their wide experience to students and professionals
Readership
Senior undergraduate students and postgraduates in materials science, physical metallurgy and mechanical engineering; Metallurgists and materials engineers in the steel industry
Table of Contents
- Iron and its interstitial solid solutions
2. The strengthening of iron and its alloys
3. The iron-carbon equilibrium diagram and plain carbon steels
4. The effects of alloying elements in iron-carbon alloys
5. Formation of martensite
6. The bainite reaction
7. Acicular ferrite
8. The heat treatment of steels - hardenability
9. The tempering of martensite
10. Commercial Steels: New material to include Nanostructured Steels, Steels for the Energy and Automobile Industries
11. The embrittlement and fracture of steels
12. Stainless steel
13. Weld microstructures
14. Modelling of microstructure and properties
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 15th June 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080462929
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750680844
About the Author
Harry Bhadeshia
Harry Bhadeshia is the Tata Steel Professor of Physical Metallurgy at the University of Cambridge, UK. His research is concerned with the theory of solid-state transformations in metals, particularly multicomponent steels, with the goal of creating novel alloys and processes with the minimum use of resources. He is the author or co-author of more than 600 research papers and six books on the subject. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society, Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, the National Academy of Engineering (India) and the American Welding Society. In 2015 Professor Bhadeshia was appointed a Knight Bachelor in the Queen's 2015 Birthday Honours for services to Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physical Metallurgy, University of Cambridge, UK, and Adjunct Professor, Graduate Institute of Ferrous Technology, POSTECH, South Korea
Robert Honeycombe
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Metallurgy, University of Cambridge, UK (deceased)