Steam Generators for Nuclear Power Plants examines all phases of the lifecycle of nuclear steam generators (NSGs), components which are essential for the efficient and safe operation of light water reactors (LWRs). Coverage spans the design, manufacturing, operation and maintenance, fitness-for-service, and long-term operation of these key reactor parts.

Part One opens with a chapter that provides fundamental background on NSG engineering and operational experiences. Following chapters review the different NSG concepts, describe NSG design and manufacturing, and consider the particularities of SGs for VVER reactors. Part Two focuses on NSG operation and maintenance, starting with an overview of the activities required to support reliable and safe operation. The discussion then moves on to tubing vibration, followed by the water and steam cycle chemistry issues relevant to the NSG lifecycle. Finally, a number of chapters focus on the key issue of corrosion in NSGs from different angles.

This book serves as a timely resource for professionals involved in all phases of the NSG lifecycle, from design, manufacturing, operation and maintenance, to fitness-for-service and long-term operation. It is also intended as a valuable resource for students and researchers interested in a range of topics relating to NSG lifecycle management.