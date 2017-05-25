Steam Generators for Nuclear Power Plants
1st Edition
Steam Generators for Nuclear Power Plants examines all phases of the lifecycle of nuclear steam generators (NSGs), components which are essential for the efficient and safe operation of light water reactors (LWRs). Coverage spans the design, manufacturing, operation and maintenance, fitness-for-service, and long-term operation of these key reactor parts.
Part One opens with a chapter that provides fundamental background on NSG engineering and operational experiences. Following chapters review the different NSG concepts, describe NSG design and manufacturing, and consider the particularities of SGs for VVER reactors. Part Two focuses on NSG operation and maintenance, starting with an overview of the activities required to support reliable and safe operation. The discussion then moves on to tubing vibration, followed by the water and steam cycle chemistry issues relevant to the NSG lifecycle. Finally, a number of chapters focus on the key issue of corrosion in NSGs from different angles.
This book serves as a timely resource for professionals involved in all phases of the NSG lifecycle, from design, manufacturing, operation and maintenance, to fitness-for-service and long-term operation. It is also intended as a valuable resource for students and researchers interested in a range of topics relating to NSG lifecycle management.
- Fulfills the need for a detailed reference on steam generators for nuclear power plants
- Contains comprehensive coverage of all phases of the nuclear steam generator lifecycle, from design, manufacturing, operation and maintenance, to fitness-for-service and long-term operation in one convenient volume
- Presents contributions from key manufacturers and research institutes and universities
Professionals engineers in the nuclear industry working on the design, manufacture, operation and life cycle management of NSGs. Researchers in academia at postgraduate level upwards interested in a range of topics related to NSG life cycle management
Part I: Design and Manufacturing
1. Introduction to nuclear steam generators
2. Nuclear steam generator design
3. Nuclear steam generator manufacturing
4.Thermal hydraulics, circulation and steam-water separation in nuclear steam generators
5. Design and operation of VVER steam generators
Part II: Operation and Maintenance
6. Water and steam cycle chemistry relevant to nuclear steam generators
7. Corrosion Problems Affecting Steam Generator Tubes in Commercial Water Cooled Nuclear Power Plants
8. Environmental degradation of materials in nuclear steam generators
9. Corrosion product transport and fouling in nuclear steam generators
10. Corrosion hideout and hideout return in nuclear steam generators
11. Deposit management in nuclear steam generators: Chemical cleaning and decontamination
12. Thermal Performance Degradation
13. Tube vibration in nuclear steam generators
14. Structural integrity of nuclear steam generators
15. Nuclear steam generator inspection and testing
16. Nuclear steam generator tube inspection tools
17. Nuclear steam generator fitness-for-service assessment
18. Regulatory requirements and consideration for nuclear steam generators
- No. of pages:
- 578
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 25th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081009284
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081008942
Jovica Riznic
Jovica R Riznic, PhD., P.Eng., FASME, is a Technical Specialist with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC), working on regulatory analysis and assessment of technical issues with operating nuclear power plants (NPP). He served CNSC on various position, including nuclear safety analysis and managing the CNSC Research and Support Program. He served as an adjunct professor/thesis advisor at the University of Waterloo, Mc Master, and Purdue Universities and currently is on faculty at Algonquin College in Ottawa in the School of Business and the Centre for Continuing and Online. He conducted research at Argonne National Laboratory, Purdue University and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the areas of heat and mass transfer, nuclear reactor thermal hydraulics, multi-phase thermo-fluid systems, nuclear reactor safety and reliability, and engineering management. He is currently coordinating a team providing Canadian contribution to a number of international research projects with US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), Nuclear Energy Agency of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD NEA) and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to address issues of material degradation and safe operation of piping components and steam generators of CANDU and Light Water Reactors. Also, he leads a team of researchers working with Purdue University on refining the CANTIA methodology for steam generator tube integrity, leakage inspection and probabilistic assessment. Currently he is the Founding Editor of the ASME Nuclear Engineering and Technology for 21st Century Concise Monographs Series, Associate Editor of the ASME Nuclear Engineering and Radiation Science Journal and the on the Editorial Board of the Nuclear Engineering and Design Journal.
Technical Specialist, Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC), Canada; Adjunct professor/ Thesis Advisor, University of Waterloo, Mc Master, and Purdue Universities; member of faculty, Algonquin College, School of Business and the Centre for Continuing and Online Learning, Ottawa, Canada. Editor of the ASME Nuclear Engineering and Technology for 21st Century Concise Monographs Series, Associate Editor ASME Nuclear Engineering and Radiation Science Journal and Editorial Board of the Nuclear Engineering and Design Journal.