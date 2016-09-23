Steam Generation from Biomass
1st Edition
Construction and Design of Large Boilers
Description
Steam Generation from Biomass: Construction and Design of Large Boilers provides in-depth coverage of steam generator engineering for biomass combustion. It presents the design process and the necessary information needed for an understanding of not only the function of different components of a steam generator, but also what design choices have been made.
Professor Vakkilainen explores each particular aspect of steam generator design from the point-of-view of pressure part design, mechanical design, layout design, process design, performance optimization, and cost optimization. Topics such as fuels and their emissions, steam-water circulation, auxiliary equipment, availability and reliability, measurements and control, manufacture, erection, and inspection are covered.
Special attention is given to recovery boilers and fluidized bed boilers, and automated design and dimensioning calculation spreadsheets are available for download at the book’s companion website. This book is intended for both design engineers and steam boiler operators, as well as those involved in plant management and equipment purchasing.
Key Features
- Provides a complete overview of biomass steam boilers, including processes, phenomena, and nomenclature
- Presents a clear view of how biomass boilers differ from fossil fuel boilers
- Covers the most used types of large-scale biomass boilers, including recovery boilers, fluidized bed boilers, and auxiliary equipment
- Includes a companion website with spreadsheets, calculation examples, and automatic calculation tools for design and dimensioning
Readership
Design engineers, steam boiler operators and plant managers
Table of Contents
- About the Author
- Preface
- Poem
- Disclaimer
- Nomenclature
- Subscripts
- 1. Principles of Steam Generation
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- References
- 2. Solid Biofuels and Combustion
- Abstract
- 2.1 Classification of Solid Biofuels
- 2.2 Biomass Conversion to Energy Uses
- 2.3 Biomass Usage for Energy
- 2.4 Biomass Combustion
- 2.5 Basics of Combustion Calculations, Heat and Mass Balances
- 2.6 Emissions
- References
- 3. Boiler Processes
- Abstract
- 3.1 Boiler Selection Process
- 3.2 Choice of Main Design Parameters
- 3.3 Heat Load Calculation
- 3.4 Cogeneration
- 3.5 Main Processes
- 3.6 Determination of Boiler Efficiency
- 3.7 Placing of Heat Transfer Surfaces, Example
- References
- 4. Steam–Water Circulation Design
- Abstract
- 4.1 Classification of Steam–Water Side
- 4.2 External Pipes
- 4.3 Principle of Natural Circulation
- 4.4 Steam Drum
- 4.5 Flow Theory
- 4.6 Dimensioning of Steam–Water Circulation
- 4.7 Calculation of Superheater Pressure Loss
- References
- 5. Thermal Design of Boiler Parts
- Abstract
- 5.1 Furnace Sizing
- 5.2 Superheater Dimensioning
- 5.3 Convective Section Dimensioning
- 5.4 Heat Transfer in Boilers
- 5.5 Example Calculation of Heat Transfer Surface
- References
- 6. Auxiliary Equipment
- Abstract
- 6.1 An Overview of Auxiliary Equipment
- 6.2 Solid Fuel Handling
- 6.3 Liquid and Gaseous Fuel Firing
- 6.4 Air System
- 6.5 Sootblowing
- 6.6 Dust Removal From Flue Gas
- 6.7 Ash Handling
- 6.8 Silencer
- References
- 7. Boiler Mechanical Design
- Abstract
- 7.1 Furnace Walls
- 7.2 Superheaters
- 7.3 Economizer
- 7.4 Air Preheaters
- 7.5 Boiler Pressure Vessel Manufacture
- 7.6 Pressure Part Design
- 7.7 Pressure Part Materials
- 7.8 Ducts
- References
- 8. Availability and Reliability
- Abstract
- 8.1 Availability
- 8.2 Heat Transfer Surface Fouling
- 8.3 Gas Side Corrosion of Heat Transfer Surfaces
- 8.4 Water Side Corrosion and Problems
- 8.5 Erosion
- 8.6 Corrosion Prevention and Surface Examination
- 8.7 Feedwater Treatment
- 8.8 Deposits and Scale in Water and Steam Side Surfaces
- 8.9 Managing Steam and Water Quality
- References
- 9. Direct and Grate Firing of Biomass
- Abstract
- 9.1 Direct Firing
- 9.2 Grate Constructions
- 9.3 Combustion of Bark and Wood on a Grate
- References
- 10. Fluidized Bed Boilers for Biomass
- Abstract
- 10.1 Theory of Fluidized Bed Combustion
- 10.2 Bubbling Fluidized Bed Combustion
- 10.3 Circulating Fluidized Bed Combustion
- 10.4 Fluidized Bed Operation
- 10.5 Separation of Particles From Gas
- 10.6 Heat Transfer in Fluidized Boilers
- 10.7 Fluidized Bed Boiler Retrofits
- References
- 11. Recovery Boiler
- Abstract
- 11.1 Principles of Kraft Recovery
- 11.2 Chemical Processes in the Recovery Boiler Furnace
- 11.3 Recovery Boiler Design
- 11.4 Heat Transfer Surface Design and Material Selection
- References
- 12. Measurements and Control
- Abstract
- 12.1 Interlocks
- 12.2 Boiler Control Principles
- 12.3 Benefits of Process Control
- 12.4 Measurements
- References
- 13. Boiler Manufacture, Erection, and Maintenance
- Abstract
- 13.1 Steel Support
- 13.2 Building and Platforms
- 13.3 Insulation
- 13.4 Erection
- 13.5 Maintenance
- References
- Appendix A. Questions
- Appendix B. H-S Diagram
- Appendix C. Steam Tables
- State of saturation (Temperature table)
- State of saturation (Pressure table)
- Enthalpy (kJ/kg) as function of temperature (°C) and pressure (MPa)
- Specific volume (m3/kg) as function of temperature (°C) and pressure (MPa)
- Thermal conductivity, W/mK as function of temperature °C and pressure MPa
- Dynamic viscosity (10−3 Pa s) as function of temperature (°C) and pressure (MPa)
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 23rd September 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128044070
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128043899
About the Author
Esa Kari Vakkilainen
Esa Kari Vakkilainen is a graduate of Lappeenranta University, Finland, where he now works as professor of Sustainable Energy Systems. His professional career focuses on steam boilers especially combustion of biofuels. When fluidized beds were commercialized he worked in boiler industry especially for steam generator thermal design. In addition to CFB, Professor Vakkilainen has been involved with biomass boilers such as Kraft recovery boilers as Research Manager and Technical Manager. Before his current position in academia, he was employed by Jaakko Pöyry Oy, International consultants to pulp and paper as leading technology expert – energy and environment. Esa Vakkilainen has lectured on boilers at all major continents and been chairman of several international technical conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Sustainable energy systems, Lappeenranta University of Technology, Finland