Stealing the Network - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781931836050, 9780080481104

Stealing the Network

1st Edition

How to Own a Continent

Authors: Ryan Russell Joe Grand Tom Craig
eBook ISBN: 9780080481104
Paperback ISBN: 9781931836050
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 21st May 2004
Page Count: 498
Description

This is a book that will create enormous debate within the technical and the counter-terrorism communities. While there will be the inevitable criticism that the material contained in the book could be used maliciously, the fact is that this knowledge is already in the hands of our enemies. This book is truly designed to inform while entertaining (and scaring) the reader, and it will instantly be in demand by readers of "Stealing the Network: How to Own the Box"

Key Features

  • A meticulously detailed and technically accurate work of fiction that exposes the very real possibilities of such an event occurring
  • An informative and scary insight into the boundries of hacking and cyber-terrorism
  • Written by a team of the most accomplished cyber-security specialists in the world

Readership

Security specialists, cyber-terrorism buffs, and fans of hi-tech war thrillers.

About the Authors

Ryan Russell



Ryan Russell (aka Blue Boar) has worked in the IT field for over 16 years.

Joe Grand



President and CEO of Grand Idea Studio, CA, U.S.A.

Tom Craig



Glasgow Caledonian University

