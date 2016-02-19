Statistics for the Teacher
2nd Edition
Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies
Description
Statistics for the Teacher, Second Edition focuses on the principles, methodologies, and applications of statistics.
The publication first elaborates on the measurement in education, interpretation of marks, and the average or mean. Discussions focus on mean from frequency distribution of grouped data and individual marks, construction of examinations, interpretation of distributions, diagrammatic representation of data, direct and indirect measurement, and counting and measuring. The text then takes a look at the scatter of marks, comparison and addition of marks, and percentiles. Topics include graphical method of scaling marks by percentile curves, percentile from frequency distribution from grouped data, percentiles from a frequency distribution of individual marks, percentile from list of marks, comparison of marks, exercises, place on the scale, and standard deviation of frequency distribution of grouped data. The text examines correlation and normal curve, including influence of scatter, method of calculation, and correlation coefficient for grouped data.
The book is a dependable source of data for teachers and researchers interested in the applications of statistics.
Table of Contents
I Measurement in Education
II Interpretation of Marks
III Arranging Marks
IV Average, or Mean
V Scatter of Marks
VI Comparison and Addition of Marks
VII Percentiles
VIII The Normal Curve
IX Correlation
X Difference Between Means
Appendices
I Formula for Standard Deviation
II Areas Under the Normal Curvb
III Ordinates Under the Normal Curve
IV Tables OF Squares and Square Roots of the Numbers from 1 to 200
Answers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 140
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483186122