Statistics for the Teacher - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080122540, 9781483186122

Statistics for the Teacher

2nd Edition

Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies

Authors: Douglas M. McIntosh
eBook ISBN: 9781483186122
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 140
Description

Statistics for the Teacher, Second Edition focuses on the principles, methodologies, and applications of statistics.

The publication first elaborates on the measurement in education, interpretation of marks, and the average or mean. Discussions focus on mean from frequency distribution of grouped data and individual marks, construction of examinations, interpretation of distributions, diagrammatic representation of data, direct and indirect measurement, and counting and measuring. The text then takes a look at the scatter of marks, comparison and addition of marks, and percentiles. Topics include graphical method of scaling marks by percentile curves, percentile from frequency distribution from grouped data, percentiles from a frequency distribution of individual marks, percentile from list of marks, comparison of marks, exercises, place on the scale, and standard deviation of frequency distribution of grouped data. The text examines correlation and normal curve, including influence of scatter, method of calculation, and correlation coefficient for grouped data.

The book is a dependable source of data for teachers and researchers interested in the applications of statistics.

Table of Contents


I Measurement in Education

II Interpretation of Marks

III Arranging Marks

IV Average, or Mean

V Scatter of Marks

VI Comparison and Addition of Marks

VII Percentiles

VIII The Normal Curve

IX Correlation

X Difference Between Means

Appendices

I Formula for Standard Deviation

II Areas Under the Normal Curvb

III Ordinates Under the Normal Curve

IV Tables OF Squares and Square Roots of the Numbers from 1 to 200

Answers

Details

No. of pages:
140
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483186122

About the Author

Douglas M. McIntosh

Ratings and Reviews

