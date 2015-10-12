Statistics for Food Scientists
1st Edition
Making Sense of the Numbers
Description
The practical approached championed in this book have led to increasing the quality on many successful products through providing a better understanding of consumer needs, current product and process performance and a desired future state. In 2009, Frank Rossi and Viktor Mirtchev brought their practical statistical thinking forward and created the course “Statistics for Food Scientists”. The intent of the course was to help product and process developers increase the probability of their project’s success through the incorporation of practical statistical thinking in their challenges. The course has since grown and has become the basis of this book.
Key Features
- Presents detailed descriptions of statistical concepts and commonly used statistical tools to better analyze data and interpret results
- Demonstrates thorough examples and specific practical problems of what food scientists face in their work and how the tools of statistics can help them to make more informed decisions
- Provides information to show how statistical tools are applied to improve research results, enhance product quality, and promote overall product development
Readership
Their roles in Product Development, Product Quality, Manufacturing, Regulatory and Quality Assurance and their industry titles include Food Scientist, Food Engineer, Quality Manager and Product Developer.
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Chapter 2. Descriptive Statistics and Graphical Analysis
- Chapter 3. Hypothesis Testing
- Chapter 4. Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)
- Chapter 5. Measurement Systems Analysis (MSA)
- Chapter 6. Regression and Correlation
- Chapter 7. Statistical Process Control (SPC)
- Chapter 8. Sampling
- How Many Samples?
- How to Collect Samples?
- Chapter 9. Process Capability
- Chapter 10. Design of Experiments Foundation
- Chapter 11. Screening Experimental Designs
- Chapter 12. Response Surface (Optimization) Experimental Designs
- Chapter 13. Mixture Experimental Design
- Chapter 14. Wrapping It All Up!
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 12th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124171909
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124171794
About the Author
Frank Rossi
Frank Rossi is Associate Director of Statistics at Kraft Foods Group. Much of his career as an industrial statistician has been in the food industry, including positions at the Campbell Soup Company and General Foods Corporation. A frequent presenter at scientific symposiums related to the food industry, he is also a regular presenter at short courses for the consumer products industry. He is the author and co-author of a number of publications on statistics in sensory science and consumer research. He obtained a BS in Mathematics and an MA in Statistics from The Pennsylvania State University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Frank Rossi, Kraft Foods Group, Illinois, USA
Victor Mirtchev
Viktor Mirtchev is an Analytics Manager in the Consumer Insights and Strategy at Kraft Foods. During Viktor’s professional tenure, he has held positions in Statistics, Marketing Analytics, Quality and Operations in the CPG, Pharmaceutical and Logistics industries while working at Kraft Foods, Baxter Healthcare and UPS. Over the years Viktor has shared his passion about statistics while teaching fundamentals, solving interesting problems and empowering teams with analytical capabilities. He is a Six Sigma Master Black Belt and holds a BS in Statistics & Computer Science, MS in Applied Statistics and an MBA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Viktor Mirtchev, Kraft Foods Group, Illinois, USA
Reviews
"...a useful guide for food researchers in R&D area, for food producers and quality managers, and for all those who work with statistics and data analysis even at the production line to meet consumers’ demands." --Acta Alimentaria, Statistics for Food Scientists