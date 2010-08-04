Statistical Signal Processing for Neuroscience and Neurotechnology
1st Edition
Description
This is a uniquely comprehensive reference that summarizes the state of the art of signal processing theory and techniques for solving emerging problems in neuroscience, and which clearly presents new theory, algorithms, software and hardware tools that are specifically tailored to the nature of the neurobiological environment. It gives a broad overview of the basic principles, theories and methods in statistical signal processing for basic and applied neuroscience problems.
Written by experts in the field, the book is an ideal reference for researchers working in the field of neural engineering, neural interface, computational neuroscience, neuroinformatics, neuropsychology and neural physiology. By giving a broad overview of the basic principles, theories and methods, it is also an ideal introduction to statistical signal processing in neuroscience.
Key Features
- A comprehensive overview of the specific problems in neuroscience that require application of existing and development of new theory, techniques, and technology by the signal processing community
- Contains state-of-the-art signal processing, information theory, and machine learning algorithms and techniques for neuroscience research
- Presents quantitative and information-driven science that has been, or can be, applied to basic and translational neuroscience problems
Readership
Signal processing engineers in electrical and electronic engineering; biomedical engineers; applied mathematicians and statisticians; computational neuroscientists
Table of Contents
- Introduction -- Karim Oweiss
- Detection and Classification of Extracellular Action Potential Recordings -- Karim Oweiss and Mehdi Aghagolzadeh
- Information-Theoretic Analysis of Neural Data -- Don H. Johnson
- Identification of Nonlinear Dynamics in Neural Population Activity -- Dong Song and Theodore W. Berger
- Graphical Models of Functional and Effective Neuronal Connectivity -- Seif Eldawlatly and Karim Oweiss
- State-Space Modeling of Neural Spike Train and Behavioral Data -- Zhe Chen, Riccardo Barbieri and Emery N. Brown
- Neural Decoding for Motor and Communication Prostheses -- Byron M. Yu, Gopal Santhanam, Maneesh Sahani, and Krishna V. Shenoy
- Inner Products for Representation and Learning in the Spike Train Domain -- Antonio R. C. Paiva, Il Park, and Jose C. Principe
- Signal Processing and Machine Learning for Single-trial Analysis of Simultaneously Acquired EEG and fMRI -- Paul Sajda, Robin I. Goldman, Mads Dyrholm, and Truman R. Brown
- Statistical Pattern Recognition and Machine Learning in Brain-Computer Interfaces -- Rajesh P. N. Rao and Reinhold Scherer
-
Prediction of Muscle Activity from Cortical Signals to Restore Hand Grasp in Subjects withSpinal Cord Injury-- Emily R. Oby, Christian Ethier, Matt Bauman, Eric J. Perreault, Jason H. Ko, Lee E. Miller
Details
- No. of pages:
- 433
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 4th August 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080962962
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123750273
About the Editor
Karim G. Oweiss
Karim G. Oweiss received his B.S. (1993) and M.S. (1996) degrees with honors in electrical engineering from the University of Alexandria, Egypt, and his Ph.D. (2002) in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. In that year he also completed postdoctoral training with the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Michigan. In 2003, he joined the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and the Neuroscience Program at Michigan State University, where he is currently an associate professor and director of the Neural Systems Engineering Laboratory. His research interests are in statistical signal processing, information theory, machine learning, and control theory, with direct applications to studies of neuroplasticity, neural integration and coordination in sensorimotor systems, neurostimulation and neuromodulation in brain-machine interfaces, and computational neuroscience.
Professor Oweiss is a member of the IEEE and the Society for Neuroscience. He served as a member of the board of directors of the IEEE Signal Processing Society on Brain-Machine Interfaces and is currently an active member of the technical and editorial committees of the IEEE Biomedical Circuits and Systems Society, the IEEE Life Sciences Society, and the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society. He is also associate editor of IEEE Signal Processing Letters, Journal of Computational Intelligence and Neuroscience, and EURASIP Journal on Advances in Signal Processing. He currently serves on an NIH Federal Advisory Committee for the Emerging Technologies and Training in Neurosciences. In 2001, Professor Oweiss received the Excellence in Neural Engineering Award from the National Science Foundation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI, USA
Reviews
"Large-scale recording of multiple single neurons has become an indispensable tool in system neuroscience. The chapters of this edited volume will take the reader from spike detection and processing through analyses to modeling and interpretation. Both experimentalists and theorists will benefit from the well-condensed and organized content."
György Buzsáki, M.D., Ph.D.
Center for Molecular and Behavioral Neuroscience
Rutgers University