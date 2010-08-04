Statistical Signal Processing for Neuroscience and Neurotechnology

Karim G. Oweiss received his B.S. (1993) and M.S. (1996) degrees with honors in electrical engineering from the University of Alexandria, Egypt, and his Ph.D. (2002) in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. In that year he also completed postdoctoral training with the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Michigan. In 2003, he joined the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and the Neuroscience Program at Michigan State University, where he is currently an associate professor and director of the Neural Systems Engineering Laboratory. His research interests are in statistical signal processing, information theory, machine learning, and control theory, with direct applications to studies of neuroplasticity, neural integration and coordination in sensorimotor systems, neurostimulation and neuromodulation in brain-machine interfaces, and computational neuroscience.

Professor Oweiss is a member of the IEEE and the Society for Neuroscience. He served as a member of the board of directors of the IEEE Signal Processing Society on Brain-Machine Interfaces and is currently an active member of the technical and editorial committees of the IEEE Biomedical Circuits and Systems Society, the IEEE Life Sciences Society, and the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society. He is also associate editor of IEEE Signal Processing Letters, Journal of Computational Intelligence and Neuroscience, and EURASIP Journal on Advances in Signal Processing. He currently serves on an NIH Federal Advisory Committee for the Emerging Technologies and Training in Neurosciences. In 2001, Professor Oweiss received the Excellence in Neural Engineering Award from the National Science Foundation.