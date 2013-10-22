Statistical Methods for Social Scientists - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781493300594, 9780080918570

Statistical Methods for Social Scientists

1st Edition

Authors: Eric A Hanushek John Jackson
Editors: Peter H. Rossi
eBook ISBN: 9780080918570
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123243508
Paperback ISBN: 9781493300594
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 374
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
12600.00
10710.00
151.82
129.05
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
12600.00
10710.00
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
133.00
113.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The aspects of this text which we believe are novel, at least in degree, include: an effort to motivate different sections with practical examples and an empirical orientation; an effort to intersperse several easily motivated examples throughout the book and to maintain some continuity in these examples; and the extensive use of Monte Carlo simulations to demonstrate particular aspects of the problems and estimators being considered. In terms of material being presented, the unique aspects include the first chapter which attempts to address the use of empirical methods in the social sciences, the seventh chapter which considers models with discrete dependent variables and unobserved variables. Clearly these last two topics in particular are quite advanced--more advanced than material that is currently available on the subject. These last two topics are also currently experiencing rapid development and are not adequately described in most other texts.

Readership

Undergraduate, and graduate students who have an understanding of statistical methods.

Table of Contents

Empirical Analyses in the Social Science. Estimation with Simple Linear Models. Least Squares Estimators: Statistical Properties and Hypothesis Testing. Ordinary Least Squares in Practice. Multivariate Estimation in Matrix Form. Generalized Least Squares. Models with Discrete Dependent Variables. Introduction to Multiequation Models. Structural Equations: Simultaneous Models. Estimating Models with Erroneous and Unobserved Variables. Statistical Review. Matrix Algebra. Statistical Tables. References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
374
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080918570
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123243508
Paperback ISBN:
9781493300594

About the Author

Eric A Hanushek

Eric Hanushek is the Paul and Jean Hanna Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution of Stanford University. He is also chairman of the Executive Committee for the Texas Schools Project at the University of Texas at Dallas, a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research, and a member of the Koret Task Force on K–12 Education. He serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences and of the Governor's Advisory Committee on Education Excellence (California).

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

John Jackson

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.A.

About the Editor

Peter H. Rossi

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.