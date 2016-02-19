Statistical Mechanics, Kinetic Theory, and Stochastic Processes presents the statistical aspects of physics as a "living and dynamic" subject. In order to provide an elementary introduction to kinetic theory, physical systems in which particle-particle interaction can be neglected are considered. Transport phenomena in the free-molecular flow region for gases and the transport of thermal radiation are discussed. Discrete random processes such as random walk, binomial and Poisson distributions, and throwing of dice are studied by means of the characteristic function.

Comprised of 11 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the mass point gas as well as some elementary properties of space and velocity distributions. The discussion then turns to radiation and its interaction with an atom; probability, statistics, and conditional probability; intermolecular interactions; transport phenomena; and statistical thermodynamics. Molecular systems at low densities are also considered, together with non-ideal and real gases; liquids and solids; and stochastic processes, noise, and fluctuations. In particular, the response of atoms and molecules to perturbations and scattering by crystals, liquids, and high-pressure gases are examined.

This monograph will be useful for undergraduate students, practitioners, and researchers in physics.