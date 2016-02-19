Statistical Computation
1st Edition
Description
Statistical Computation covers the proceedings of a conference held at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin on April 28-30, 1969. The book focuses on the methodologies, techniques, principles, and approaches involved in statistical computation.
The selection first elaborates on the description of data structures for statistical computing, autocodes for the statistician, and an experimental data structure for statistical computing. Discussions focus on data-system organization, data structures, autocode requirements, data matrix, structure formulas, and structure formulas in data processing and output. The text then examines statistics and computers in relation to large data bases, statistical data language, facilities in a statistical program system for analysis of multiply-indexed data, and language design and the needs of statisticians.
The book takes a look at time sharing and interactive statistics, an approach to conversational statistics, use of APL in statistics, and continuing development of a statistical system. Topics include arithmetic operations and branching statements, ASCOP system, application to statistics, semantics, pragmatics, and implementation.
The selection is a valuable reference for statisticians and researchers interested in statistical computation.
Table of Contents
Speakers
Preface
Keynote Address
The Challenge of Statistical Computation
Specifications for Statistical Data Structures
The Description of Statistical Data Structures for Statistical Computing
Autocodes for the Statistician
An Experimental Data Structure for Statistical Computing
Statistics and Computers in Relation to Large Data Bases
Statistical Systems and Languages
A Statistical Data Language
Facilities in a Statistical Program System for Analysis of Multiply-Indexed Data
Language Design and the Needs of Statisticians
Time Sharing and Interactive Statistics
An Approach to Conversational Statistics
The Use of APL in Statistics
The Continuing Development of a Statistical System
Statistical Data Screening with Computers
Robot Data Screening - A Ubiquitous Automatic Search Technique
Teaching of Statistics with Computers
Computer-Assisted Instruction in Statistics
Computers in the Teaching of Statistics: Where Are the Main Effects?
Current Techniques in Numerical Analysis Related to Statistical Computation
Matrix Decompositions and Statistical Calculations
Algorithms for Data Maintenance and Computation of Analysis of Variance
An Algorithm for Multivariate Analysis of Covariance (Implemented in Aardvark)
Toward A Practical Method Which Helps Uncover the Structure of a Set of Multivariate Observations by Finding a Linear Transformation Which Optimizes a New "Index of Condensation"
sComputer Optimization of Second Order Response Surface Designs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 474
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483258027