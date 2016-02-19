Statistical Computation covers the proceedings of a conference held at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin on April 28-30, 1969. The book focuses on the methodologies, techniques, principles, and approaches involved in statistical computation.

The selection first elaborates on the description of data structures for statistical computing, autocodes for the statistician, and an experimental data structure for statistical computing. Discussions focus on data-system organization, data structures, autocode requirements, data matrix, structure formulas, and structure formulas in data processing and output. The text then examines statistics and computers in relation to large data bases, statistical data language, facilities in a statistical program system for analysis of multiply-indexed data, and language design and the needs of statisticians.

The book takes a look at time sharing and interactive statistics, an approach to conversational statistics, use of APL in statistics, and continuing development of a statistical system. Topics include arithmetic operations and branching statements, ASCOP system, application to statistics, semantics, pragmatics, and implementation.

The selection is a valuable reference for statisticians and researchers interested in statistical computation.