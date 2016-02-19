Statistical Computation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124981508, 9781483258027

Statistical Computation

1st Edition

Editors: Roy C. Milton John A. Nelder
eBook ISBN: 9781483258027
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 474
Description

Statistical Computation covers the proceedings of a conference held at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin on April 28-30, 1969. The book focuses on the methodologies, techniques, principles, and approaches involved in statistical computation.

The selection first elaborates on the description of data structures for statistical computing, autocodes for the statistician, and an experimental data structure for statistical computing. Discussions focus on data-system organization, data structures, autocode requirements, data matrix, structure formulas, and structure formulas in data processing and output. The text then examines statistics and computers in relation to large data bases, statistical data language, facilities in a statistical program system for analysis of multiply-indexed data, and language design and the needs of statisticians.

The book takes a look at time sharing and interactive statistics, an approach to conversational statistics, use of APL in statistics, and continuing development of a statistical system. Topics include arithmetic operations and branching statements, ASCOP system, application to statistics, semantics, pragmatics, and implementation.

The selection is a valuable reference for statisticians and researchers interested in statistical computation.

Table of Contents


Speakers

Preface

Keynote Address

The Challenge of Statistical Computation

Specifications for Statistical Data Structures

The Description of Statistical Data Structures for Statistical Computing

Autocodes for the Statistician

An Experimental Data Structure for Statistical Computing

Statistics and Computers in Relation to Large Data Bases

Statistical Systems and Languages

A Statistical Data Language

Facilities in a Statistical Program System for Analysis of Multiply-Indexed Data

Language Design and the Needs of Statisticians

Time Sharing and Interactive Statistics

An Approach to Conversational Statistics

The Use of APL in Statistics

The Continuing Development of a Statistical System

Statistical Data Screening with Computers

Robot Data Screening - A Ubiquitous Automatic Search Technique

Teaching of Statistics with Computers

Computer-Assisted Instruction in Statistics

Computers in the Teaching of Statistics: Where Are the Main Effects?

Current Techniques in Numerical Analysis Related to Statistical Computation

Matrix Decompositions and Statistical Calculations

Algorithms for Data Maintenance and Computation of Analysis of Variance

An Algorithm for Multivariate Analysis of Covariance (Implemented in Aardvark)

Toward A Practical Method Which Helps Uncover the Structure of a Set of Multivariate Observations by Finding a Linear Transformation Which Optimizes a New "Index of Condensation"

sComputer Optimization of Second Order Response Surface Designs

Details

No. of pages:
474
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483258027

About the Editor

Roy C. Milton

John A. Nelder

