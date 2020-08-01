State of the Art Evaluation of the Head and Neck, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323755887

State of the Art Evaluation of the Head and Neck, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America, Volume 30-3

1st Edition

Editor: Ashok Srinivasan
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323755887
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st August 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America focuses on State of the Art Evaluation of the Head and Neck and is edited by Dr. Ashok Srinivasan. Articles will include: Diffusion MR in the head and neck: Principles and applications; Perfusion imaging in the head and neck: Go with the flow; MR spectroscopy of the head and neck: Principles, applications and challenges; Technological improvements in head and neck MR: At the cutting edge; Dual Energy CT in head and neck imaging: Pushing the envelope; Role of Ultrasound in head and neck evaluation; PET imaging in the head and neck: Current state and future directions; Patient centric head and neck cancer radiation therapy: Role of advanced imaging; AI in head and neck imaging: Glimpse into the future; NIRADS: Principles and implementation; Common data elements in head and neck reporting; and more!

Details

About the Editor

Ashok Srinivasan

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Director of Neuroradiology, Department of Radiology, University of Michigan Health System

