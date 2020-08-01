State of the Art Evaluation of the Head and Neck, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America, Volume 30-3

This issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America focuses on State of the Art Evaluation of the Head and Neck and is edited by Dr. Ashok Srinivasan. Articles will include: Diffusion MR in the head and neck: Principles and applications; Perfusion imaging in the head and neck: Go with the flow; MR spectroscopy of the head and neck: Principles, applications and challenges; Technological improvements in head and neck MR: At the cutting edge; Dual Energy CT in head and neck imaging: Pushing the envelope; Role of Ultrasound in head and neck evaluation; PET imaging in the head and neck: Current state and future directions; Patient centric head and neck cancer radiation therapy: Role of advanced imaging; AI in head and neck imaging: Glimpse into the future; NIRADS: Principles and implementation; Common data elements in head and neck reporting; and more!