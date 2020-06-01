Starting at the Beginning
1st Edition
Laying the Foundation for Lifelong Mental Health
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Starting at the Beginning: Laying the Foundation for Lifelong Mental Health coincides with the 24th International Association for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Allied Professions (IACAPAPA) Congress in Singapore, June 2020. This book examines the determinates of individual differences in children and young people, and the origins of maladjustment and psychiatric disorders. It addresses the ways in which interventions and mental health services can be developed and shaped to address the individual differences amongst children. Additional topics include the environmental hazards and mental health and cultural psychiatry as a basic science to addressing mental health disparities, as well as the range disease burden risk costs in Asian countries.
Chapters dive deeper into anxiety disorders in infants, gaming disorder, pitfalls of treatment in OCD, and ADHD developmental neuropsychiatry. One section focuses policy for child and adolescent mental health including reviewing mental health services in China, Oceania and East Asia.
Key Features
- Emphasizes social and environmental influences
- Focuses on early developmental and infancy processes
- Addresses the training of child and adolescent psychiatrists across Europe
- Covers a range of illustrative psychiatric disorders and problems
- Works toward the goal of producing a mental health workforce with internationally recognized competencies
Readership
Members of IACAPAP: health professionals in child and adolescent psychiatry, psychology, social work, pediatrics, public health, nursing, education, and social sciences
Table of Contents
Preface
Stan Kutcher
Introduction
Matthew Hodes, Petrus J. de Vries and Susan Shur-Fun Gau
I. Influences on Development
1. Epigenetic processes in understanding child & adolescent mental health
Michael J. Meaney
2. Healthy environments and the promotion of optimal child & adolescent mental health
James Hudziak
3. Early Life Determinants of Health: Invest early to break the cycle of long-term disadvantage
Valsamma Eapen
4. Cultural psychiatry as the basic science of addressing health and mental health disparities
Anthony Paul Sison Guerrero
II. Risks to development
5. Disease burden risks costs; Taiwanese/Asian/ global perspectives
Susan Shur-Fun Gau
6. Environmental hazards and mental health
Nami Lee
III. Problems and disorders
7. Gaming disorder
Daniel King
8. Hikikomori - what is it, cultural and psychiatric conceptualisation, and interventions
Takahiro Kato
9. Pitfalls of treatment in OCD including both CBT and medication pitfalls
Bruce Clark and Georgina Krebs
10. Developmental perspectives on ADHD, treatment implications and achieving good outcomes
David Coghill
IV. Early detection, interventions
11. Challenges and opportunities of implementing early interventions for autism spectrum disorders in resource-limited settings: A South African example
Petrus J. de Vries and Nola Chambers
V. Policy and services
12. Policy for Child and adolescent mental health
Daniel Shuen Sheng Fung and Daniel Poremski
13. Chinese policy and practice in child and adolescent mental health
Yi Zheng
14. Child mental health needs, gap and services in East Asia
Tomoya Hirota
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128197493
About the Editor
Matthew Hodes
Matthew Hodes, MBBS BSc MSc PhD FRCPsych, is currently Honorary Senior Lecturer in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Imperial College London, and Consultant in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, CNWL NHS Foundation Trust. His research interests are social and cultural psychiatry, including refugee mental health, the interface between mental and physical health, and evidence-based approaches to treatment. He is currently the Lead Editor for the Monographs of the International Association for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Allied Professionals (IACAPAP).
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Centre for Mental Health, Hammersmith Hospital Campus, Imperial College London, UK
Susan Gau
Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinical Services at National Taiwan University Hospital, specializing in attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorders. Dr. Gau’s research interests include pharmacoepidemiology, sleep medicine, and clinical, neuropsychological, brain imaging, and genetic studies on attention-deficit hyper activity disorder and autism spectrum disorders.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Taiwan University, Taiwan, ROC
Petrus De Vries
As part of his work, Dr. de Vries conducts research on adolescent health (sexual and reproductive, adolescent mental health, bullying in adolescents, health and education systems for adolescents, and intimate partner violence in adolescents), autism (screening and diagnostic tool evaluation and development, evaluation and development of interventions, health and education systems, and use of technology), and tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC-assocationed neuropsychiatric disorders, clinical trials of mTOR inhibitors, and natural history of TSC).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa