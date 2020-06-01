Starting at the Beginning

Preface

Stan Kutcher

Introduction

Matthew Hodes, Petrus J. de Vries and Susan Shur-Fun Gau

I. Influences on Development

1. Epigenetic processes in understanding child & adolescent mental health

Michael J. Meaney

2. Healthy environments and the promotion of optimal child & adolescent mental health

James Hudziak

3. Early Life Determinants of Health: Invest early to break the cycle of long-term disadvantage

Valsamma Eapen

4. Cultural psychiatry as the basic science of addressing health and mental health disparities

Anthony Paul Sison Guerrero

II. Risks to development

5. Disease burden risks costs; Taiwanese/Asian/ global perspectives

Susan Shur-Fun Gau

6. Environmental hazards and mental health

Nami Lee

III. Problems and disorders

7. Gaming disorder

Daniel King

8. Hikikomori - what is it, cultural and psychiatric conceptualisation, and interventions

Takahiro Kato

9. Pitfalls of treatment in OCD including both CBT and medication pitfalls

Bruce Clark and Georgina Krebs

10. Developmental perspectives on ADHD, treatment implications and achieving good outcomes

David Coghill

IV. Early detection, interventions

11. Challenges and opportunities of implementing early interventions for autism spectrum disorders in resource-limited settings: A South African example

Petrus J. de Vries and Nola Chambers

V. Policy and services

12. Policy for Child and adolescent mental health

Daniel Shuen Sheng Fung and Daniel Poremski

13. Chinese policy and practice in child and adolescent mental health

Yi Zheng

14. Child mental health needs, gap and services in East Asia

Tomoya Hirota