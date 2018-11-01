Starches for Food Application - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128094402, 9780128134344

Starches for Food Application

1st Edition

Chemical, Technological and Health Properties

Editors: Maria Teresa Silva Clerici Marcio Schmiele
eBook ISBN: 9780128134344
Paperback ISBN: 9780128094402
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2018
Page Count: 460
Description

Starches for Food Application: Chemical, Technological and Health Properties examines the scientific, technological and nutritional knowledge of different types of starches, including their production and application in food, health and the environment. The book covers the links between biosynthesis, structure and the environmental impact on processing and nutrition. In addition, it covers starch identification and evaluation methods, along with production methodologies for food application, new sources of starch, modified starches for food application, and the relationship between starch, nutrition and health.

Key Features

  • Covers all aspects of starch in relation to foods, i.e., from the production and modification of starch, to the function and application of starch in food
  • Offers a practical reference guide that compiles information on new sources of starch in food, starch application, modification and new starches for health benefits
  • Brings scientific, technological and nutritional knowledge of starch for food applications to bridge the gap between health and environment

Readership

Food scientists working on food applications, food technology, professionals in cereal and tuber-derived starch industry. Professionals in research and development of modified starches by physical, chemical, enzymatic process; geneticists, health professionals in engineering, nutrition, food science and technology. Professionals in research and development, production, and quality of food processing industry. Students of the mentioned areas. Teachers and undergraduate and graduate students of agricultural sector, food and health; professionals in food industry in general

Table of Contents

1. Basic Principles: Composition and Properties of Starch
2. Identification and Analysis of Starch
3. Cereal Starch Production for Food Applications
4. Starch Extracted From Corms, Roots, Rhizomes, and Tubers for Food Application
5. Starch Valorization From Corm, Tuber, Rhizome, and Root Crops: The Arrowroot (Maranta arundinacea L.) Case
6.Physical Modifications of Starch
7.Starches Modified by Nonconventional Techniques and Food Applications
8. Physicochemical Properties, Modifications, and Applications of Resistant Starches
9. Technological and Nutritional Applications of Starches in Gluten-Free Products
10. Starch-Based Edible Films and Coatings: An Eco-friendly Alternative for Food Packaging

Details

No. of pages:
460
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128134344
Paperback ISBN:
9780128094402

About the Editor

Maria Teresa Silva Clerici

Graduate at Biochemistry Pharmacy from Federal University of Ouro Preto (1988), master at Science and Technology of the Food from Federal University of Lavras (1991) and doctorate at Science and Technology of the Food from University of Campinas (1997). Nowadays is MS-3.1 professor at University of Campinas (Universidade Estadual de Campinas). Has experience in Food Science and Technology, focusing on Science and Technology of starches, cereal, roots and tubers, acting on the following subjects: baking, pasta, roots, tubers and thermoplastic extrusion.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Campinas, School of Food Engineering. Monteiro Lobato Street, 80. Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil

Marcio Schmiele

Márcio Schmiele has a Bachelor in Food Chemistry from the Federal University of Pelotas (2007), Master in Food Technology (2009) and PhD in Food Technology (2014) from the State University of Campinas. He worked as a professor at the Centro Universitário Amparense (UNIFIA), teaching courses in Nutrition, Industrial Chemistry, Nursing and Biomedicine between 2015 and 2016. He worked as a Chemist at the State University of Campinas between 2012 and 2016. Currently Professor of Higher Magisterium Class A - Attachment A, Level 1 of the Federal University of the Jequitinhonha and Mucuri Valleys, Campus JK, Diamantina. He is also a permanent lecturer and adviser of the Graduate Program in Food Science and Technology of the Federal University of the Jequitinhonha and Mucuri Valleys.

Affiliations and Expertise

Federal University of the Valleys of Jequitinhonha and Mucuri, Institute of Science and Technology, Diamantina - MG Brazil

