Starch in Food
2nd Edition
Structure, Function and Applications
Table of Contents
Part One: Analysing and modifying starch
1. Plant starch synthesis
2. Analysing starch structure
3. Understanding starch structure and functionality
4. Starch bioengineering
5. Starch-acting enzymes
6. Chemical modification of starch
7. Physical modification of starch
8. Measuring starch in food
Part Two: Sources of starch
9. Corn starch
10. Wheat starch
11. Potato starch
12. Rice starch
13. Tuber starches
14. The functionality of pseudocereal starches
Part Three: Applications
15. Starch as an ingredient: manufacture and applications
16. Utilizing starches in product development
17. Modified starches and the stability of frozen foods
18. Starch in baked products
19. Starch in brewing applications
20. Starch interactions with other components (lipids, proteins, etc)
21. Starch-based microencapsulation
22. Starch as emulsifier
23. Starch nano-particles
24. Starch based films
Part Four: Starch and health
25. Detecting nutritional starch fractions
26. Analysing starch digestion
27. Development of foods high in slowly digestible and resistant starch
28. Starch: Physical and mental performance, and potential health problems
Description
Starch in Food: Structure, Function and Applications, Second Edition, reviews starch structure, functionality and the growing range of starch ingredients used to improve the nutritional and sensory quality of food. The new edition is fully updated and brings new chapters on starch and health, isolation, processing and functional properties of starch.
Part One illustrates how plant starch can be analyzed and modified, with chapters on plant starch synthesis, starch bioengineering and starch-acting enzymes. Part Two examines the sources of starch, from wheat and potato, to rice, corn and tropical supplies. Part Three looks at starch as an ingredient and how it is used in the food industry, with chapters on modified starches and the stability of frozen foods, starch-lipid interactions and starch-based microencapsulation. Part Four covers starch as a functional food, investigating the impact of starch on physical and mental performance, detecting nutritional starch fractions and analyzing starch digestion.
The book is a standard reference for those working in the food industry, especially to starch scientists, food researchers, post-docs, practitioners in the starch area and students.
Key Features
- Completely revised and updated with an overview of the latest developments in isolation, processing, functional properties and health attributes of starch
- Reviews starch structure and functionality
- Extensive coverage of the growing range of starch ingredients
- Examines how starch ingredients are used to improve the nutritional and sensory quality of food
Readership
Starch scientists, food researchers, post-docs, practitioners in the starch area, students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 916
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 25th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081008966
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081008683
About the Editors
Malin Sjöö Editor
Dr. Sjöö has published a number of articles on starch functionality and has been involved in the investigation of the behaviour of cereal components like proteins, starches, arabinoxylans, and lipids on a molecular and colloidal level, thus trying to understand how these properties are related to the quality of products, for example bread, cakes and pasta.
Associate Professor and Senior researcher at the Department of Food Technology, Engineering and Nutrition, Lund University, Sweden
Lars Nilsson Editor
Associate professor in Food Colloids at Lund University. PhD in Food Technology, Lund University 2007, expertise with/in surface and Colloid Chemistry, Emulsions and Foams, Field-flow fractionation, Instrumentation, Proteins, Polymer characterization.
Associate Professor at the Lund Center for Field-Flow Fractionation and Food Colloids Group, Department of Food Technology, Engineering and Nutrition, Lund University, Sweden