Starch-Based Materials in Food Packaging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128094396, 9780128122570

Starch-Based Materials in Food Packaging

1st Edition

Processing, Characterization and Applications

Editors: Silvia Elena Barbosa Maria Alejandra García Luciana Castillo Olívia Valeria Lopez
Editor-in-Chiefs: Marcelo Vilar
eBook ISBN: 9780128122570
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128094396
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th June 2017
Page Count: 336
Description

Starch-Based Materials in Food Packaging: Processing, Characterization and Applications comprises an experimental approach related to the processing and characterization of biopolymers derived from different starches. The book includes fundamental knowledge and practical applications, and it also covers valuable experimental case studies. The book not only provides a comprehensive overview concerning biodegradable polymers, but also supplies the new trends in their applications in food packaging.

The book is focused toward an ecological proposal to partially replace synthetics polymers arising from non-renewable sources for specific applications. This tender implies the protection of natural resources. Thus, the use of starch as feedstock to develop biodegradable materials is a good and promissory alternative. With the contributions and collaboration of experts in the development and study of starch based materials, this book demonstrates the versatility of this polysaccharide and its potential use.

Key Features

  • Brings the latest advances in the development of biomaterials from different starches, applying several technologies at laboratory and semi-industrial scales
  • Examines the effect of formulations and processing conditions on structural and final properties of starch-based materials (blends and composites)
  • Discusses the potential applications of starch materials in different fields, especially in food packaging
  • Includes chapters on active and intelligent food packages

Readership

Food packaging manufacturers, researchers and R&D laboratories of packaging industries, people related to the Packaging materials innovation and Packaging sustainability areas, practitioners involved in the development and use of biodegradable materials based on thermoplastic starch

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Starch
1.1 Structural characteristics of starch granules
1.2 Production of starches from different botanical sources
1.3 Physicochemical and functional properties of starches
1.4 Synthesis of starch derivatives by chemical and physical modifications

Chapter 2: Starch thermal-processing: technologies at laboratory and semi-industrial scale
2.1 Phase transitions of starch during thermal processing
2.2 Rheological properties of starch
2.3 Starch processing at laboratory scale
2.4 Semi-industrial technologies adapted to starch processing

Chapter 3: Bio-based materials from traditional and non-conventional native and modified starches
3.2 Use of non-conventional native starches as feedstock for biodegradable materials
3.3 Final properties enhancement of starch based materials by using chemically and physically modified starches

Chapter 4: Composites and nanocomposites based on starches. Effect of mineral and organic fillers on processing, structure and final properties of starch
4.1 Definitions and properties of composites and nanocomposites
4.2 Composites based on starch and organic fillers
4.3 Use of mineral particles as reinforcement agents of starch matrixes
4.4 Starch nanocomposites                 

 

Chapter 5: Thermoplastic starch-based blends: processing, structure and final properties
5.1. Blends of thermoplastic starch and synthetic polymers
5.2. Blends of thermoplastic starch and biodegradable polymers
5.3. Effect of compatibilizers on properties of blends based on thermoplastic starch

Chapter 6: Food packaging: properties and characteristics.
6.1. Roles of food packaging
6.2. Determine package requirements
6.3. Materials Used in Food Packaging
6.4. Package prototype testing            

 

Chapter 7: Active and intelligent food packages
7.1. Active packaging systems
7.2. Intelligent packaging systems

Chapter 8: Potential use of starch in food packaging
8.1. Advantages and disadvantages of starch as food packaging material
8.2. Methods of tailoring starch properties to food packaging applications
8.3. Development of food packaging from starch based materials
8.4. Experimental case studies for vegetables packaging using thermoplastic starch materials

Chapter 9: Future tendencies

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128122570
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128094396

About the Editor

Silvia Elena Barbosa

got the degree of Chemical Engineer (1988) from Universidad Nacional del Centro de la Provincia de Buenos Aires (UNCPBA) and the degree of Doctor in Chemical Engineering (1992) from Universidad Nacional del Sur (UNS), Argentine.

Affiliations and Expertise

Planta Piloto de Ingeniería Qumica, PLAPIQUI (UNS-CONICET), Department of Chemical Engineering, Universidad Del Sur

Maria Alejandra García

received her degree in Chemistry in 1990 from Universidad Nacional de Mar del Plata (UNMP). Her research focuses on the development, characterization and application of hydrocolloid-based films. Her workplace is the Centro de Investigación y Desarrollo en Criotecnología de los Alimentos (CIDCA-UNLP-CONICET).

Affiliations and Expertise

Centro de Investigacíon y Desarrollo en Criotecnología de Alimentos CIDCA (UNS-CONICET), Facultad de Ciencias Exactas - Universidad Nacional de la Plata

Luciana Castillo

graduated in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Nacional del Sur (UNS), Argentina, in 2004. Her research interests include processing and characterization of composites, studying synthetic and biopolymeric matrices, in order to develop proper materials for food packaging applications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Planta Piloto de Ingeniería Qumica, PLAPIQUI (UNS-CONICET), Department of Chemical Engineering, Universidad Del Sur

Olívia Valeria Lopez

is Chemist (1999) and reached a master’s degree in Food Science and Technology in 2006, both from Universidad Nacional del (UNS) of Bahía Blanca.

Her research mainly focuses on the development, characterization and application of starch biodegradable films, especially in food packaging. Nowadays, her research is being carried out in the Planta Piloto de Ingeniería Química (PLAPIQUI-UNS-CONICET). She is author of sixteen international scientific papers, one book, three book's chapters and she has around fifty presentations in National and International Congress.

Affiliations and Expertise

Planta Piloto de Ingeniería Qumica, PLAPIQUI (UNS-CONICET), Department of Chemical Engineering, Universidad Del Sur

About the Editor-in-Chief

Marcelo Vilar

got the degree of Chemical Engineer (1986) from Universidad Nacional de La Plata (UNLP) and the degree of Doctor in Chemical Engineering (1991) from Universidad Nacional del Sur (UNS), Argentine. He did a postdoctoral stay at the Department of Materials Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA, from 1992 to 1994. Now, she is a Senior researcher from the National Research Council of Argentine (CONICET) and Full Professor at the Chemical Engineering Department of UNS. His main research lines are related to polymer science and technology, including synthetic and natural polymers. Particularly he has expertise in: synthesis and characterization of taylor made homo- and block-copolymers, extraction, characterization and physical and chemical modification of biopolymers as well as polymer composites. He was the advisor of eight doctoral theses, he is author of more than seventy papers in international journals, five book's chapters and presented more than a two hundred and fifty papers in National and International Congress.

Affiliations and Expertise

Planta Piloto de Ingeniería Qumica, PLAPIQUI (UNS-CONICET), Department of Chemical Engineering, Universidad Del Sur

