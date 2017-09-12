Staphylococcus aureus
1st Edition
Description
Staphylococcus aureus provides information on food borne outbreaks of disease and their impact on human health. It is for anyone interested in the features of the pathogen, and its food safety aspects, as well as its prevalence and possible control and eradication options. This is a practical reference for those in the food industry, but also includes some theoretical information useful for advising.
The book introduces detailed features and molecular biology of the pathogen, as well as selective methods of detection, prevention and eradication essential for research. It covers methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus for food related industries, information on genetic lineages, cell wall components, cell division machinery, molecular characterization, and capillary electrophoresis for detecting and characterizing staphylococcus aureus.
Key Features
- Includes information on established and novel antibiotic agents for experimental studies and methods of control and eradication
- Presents use cases of outbreak studies in molecular and cell biology
- Provides summary points of detection methods and applicability of those methods to other foodborne pathogens
- Covers the Staphylococcus aureus’ mode of transmission, detection, biology and impact on foodborne illness
Readership
Food safety researchers, food microbiologists, food virologists, food scientists, food technologists, food industry workers, public health workers – in government, industry and in academia
Table of Contents
- Introductory Text And Impact of Foodborne Disease
2. Characteristics of the Pathogen
3. Molecular Biology of the Pathogen
4. Methodological Aspects
5. Food safety aspects
6. Prevention and Control
7. Case and Outbreak Studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 12th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128097977
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128096710
About the Editor
Alexandra Fetsch
Dr. Alexandra Fetsch, Scientist at the Unit Microbial Toxins, Department Biological Safety of the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR), a public institute for the Federal Republic of Germany which is responsible for preparing expert reports and opinions on food safety. Dr. Fetsch is a leading expert in foodborne pathogens, particularly staphylococci spp. including S. aureus and conducts research along the food chain focusing on food safety aspects of (Methicillin-resistant and Methicillin-sensitive) S. aureus and public health. She is the lead scientist at The National Reference Laboratory in Germany conducting research in this area.
Affiliations and Expertise
Biological Safety, German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR), Berlin, Germany