Standardisation of Thermal Cycling Exposure Testing, Volume 53
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Methods and procedures in thermal cycling oxidation testing prior to COTEST: Survey of existing test procedures and experimental facilities; Compilation of cyclic oxidation data; Statistical analysis of cyclic oxidation data. Part 2 Experimental investigations on the influence of test parameter variation on thermal cycling oxidation behaviour: Standardised test procedures, definitions and statistical design of experiments for investigation of test parameter variation on thermal cycling oxidation testing; The effect of heating on the total oxidation time; Investigation of the influence of parameter variation in long dwell thermal cycling oxidation; Investigation of the influence of parameter variation in short dwell thermal cycling oxidation; Investigation of the influence of parameter variation in ultra short dwell thermal cycling oxidation; Burner rig thermal cycling oxidation testing; Thermal cycling oxidation testing in sulphidising atmospheres; Thermal cycling oxidation testing under deposits. Part 3 Code of practice: Validation testing of the code of practice and statistical analysis of experimental results; Final code of practice; Final remarks.
Description
The thermal cyclic oxidation test has become one of the most widely accepted ways of measuring high temperature corrosion. There has long been a need for an agreed code of practice with standardised methods and procedures to ensure both the comparability and reliability of the results obtained. Based on an EU project, ‘Cyclic oxidation testing – development of a code of practice for the characterisation of high temperature materials performance’ (COTEST), this volume provides the essential background to an appropriate code of practice.
The first part of the book reviews the range of existing test procedures. Part two summarises research on the influence of various test parameters on thermal cycling oxidation behaviour, including both long dwell and short dwell thermal cycling oxidation. The third and final part of the book describes the resulting code of practice which is being considered by the ISO/TC 156 Working Group 13 responsible for an appropriate international standard.
With its distinguished editor and team of contributors, this important book is a standard reference for all those conducting thermal cycling oxidation testing or assessing its implications in such sectors as the power industry.
Key Features
- Provides the essential background for an appropriate code of practice
- Reviews the range of existing test procedures
Readership
Those conducting thermal cycling oxidation testing or assessing its implications in such sectors as the power industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 10th July 2007
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845693473
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845692735
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
M Schütze Editor
Professor Dr-Ing. Michael Schütze is Director of Karl-Winnacker-Institut der DECHEMA (The Society for Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology) in Frankfurt, Germany. He is also President of the European Federation of Corrosion (EFC) and Chair of the EFC Working Party 3 (Corrosion by Hot Gases and Combustion Products).
M Malessa Editor
Dr Maik Malessa works at Karl-Winnacker-Institut der DECHEMA (The Society for Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology) in Frankfurt, Germany.
Affiliations and Expertise
DECHEMA, Germany