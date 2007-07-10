Standardisation of Thermal Cycling Exposure Testing, Volume 53

The thermal cyclic oxidation test has become one of the most widely accepted ways of measuring high temperature corrosion. There has long been a need for an agreed code of practice with standardised methods and procedures to ensure both the comparability and reliability of the results obtained. Based on an EU project, ‘Cyclic oxidation testing – development of a code of practice for the characterisation of high temperature materials performance’ (COTEST), this volume provides the essential background to an appropriate code of practice.



The first part of the book reviews the range of existing test procedures. Part two summarises research on the influence of various test parameters on thermal cycling oxidation behaviour, including both long dwell and short dwell thermal cycling oxidation. The third and final part of the book describes the resulting code of practice which is being considered by the ISO/TC 156 Working Group 13 responsible for an appropriate international standard.



With its distinguished editor and team of contributors, this important book is a standard reference for all those conducting thermal cycling oxidation testing or assessing its implications in such sectors as the power industry.