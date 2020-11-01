Standard Transport Appraisal Methods, Volume 6
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Cost-Benefit Analysis
Carl Koopmans
2. Value of travel time and travel time reliability
Gerard de Jong
3. The Value of a Statistical Life
Henrik Andersson
4. Transport models
Rob van Nes
5. Wider economic benefits
Csaba G. Pogonyi
6. Multi-Criteria Analysis
Marco Dean
7. Comparing Cost-Benefit Analysis and Multi-Criteria Analysis
Niek Mouter
8. Environmental Impact Assessment for Transport Projects: A Review of Technical and Process-Related Issues
Julio A. Soria-lara
Description
Standard Transport Appraisal Methods, Volume 6 in the Advances in Transport Policy and Planning series, assesses both successful and unsuccessful practices and policies from around the world. Chapters in this new release include Transport models, Cost-Benefit Analysis, Value of Travel Time Savings and reliability, Value of Statistical Life, Wider economic benefits, Multi-criteria analysis, Best-Worst Method, Participatory Value Evaluation, Ex-post evaluation, Sustainability assessment, Evaluating Transport Equity, Environmental Impact Assessment, Decision-Support Systems, Deliberative appraisal methods, Critique on appraisal methods, Appraisal methods in developing countries, Research agenda for appraisal methods, and much more.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Transport Policy and Planning series
Readership
Advanced students, researchers, policy makers and technology developers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128208212
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editor
Niek Mouter
Niek Mouter is at Faculty of Technology, Policy and Management, Delft University of Technology, Netherlands
Affiliations and Expertise
Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.