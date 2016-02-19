Standard Methods for the Analysis of Oils, Fats and Derivatives

Table of Contents



Section I: Oleaginous Seeds and Fruits

1.001. Preparation of the sample for analysis

Determination of the physical characteristics

1.101. Determination of the impurities

1.111. Grinding

Analysis of the seeds and fruits

1.121. Determination of moisture and volatile matter content

1.122. Determination of oil content (extraction method)

Analysis of the oil extracted from the seeds and fruits

1.151. Determination of acidity of oil

Section II: Oils and Fats

2.001. Preparation of the sample

Determination of the physical characteristics

2.101. Determination of the density

2.102. Determination of the refractive index

2.103. Spectrophotometric determination of the colour

2.121. Determination of solidification point of water-insoluble fatty acids (titre)

2.131. "Determination of the Borner value (B.V.)

2.132. Determination of the cooling curve of fats

2.141. Determination of the dilatation of fats

Determination of the chemical characteristics

2.201. Determination of the acid value (A.V.) and the acidity

2.202. Determination of the saponification value (S.V.)

2.203. Determination of the ester value (E.V.)

2.204. Determination of volatile acids (Beichert-Meissl, Polenske and Kirschner values)

2.205. Determination of the iodine value (I.V.)

2.206. Determination of di- and tri-unsaturated fatty acids by ultraviolet spectrophotometry

2.207 Determination of content of isolated trarcs-unsaturated compounds by infrared spectrophotometry

2.208. Determination of trans-octadecenoic acids by thin-layer chromatography and gasliquid chromatography

2.210. Determination of fatty acids in the 2-position in the triglycérides of oils and fats

2.241. Determination of the hydroxyl value (OH.V.)

2.251. Determination of epoxy-group oxygen

Determination of the principal constituents

2.301. Preparation of the fatty acid methyl esters

2.302. Gas-liquid chromatography of fatty acid methyl esters

2.321. Determination of mono-, di- and triglycérides by column chromatography

2.322. Determination of monoglycerides

Determination of the other natural constituents

2.401. Determination of the unsaponifiable matter

2.402. Qualitative examination and determination of the total sterols by their digitonides

2.403. Identification and determination of sterols by gas-liquid chromatography

2.421. Determination of phosphorus

2.422. Determination of the phosphoric acid test (PAT) value of raw linseed oil

Determination of the quality and the stability 137

2.501. Determination of the peroxide value (P.V.) 138

2.502. Determination of the "oxidized acids" (insolubilization method)

2.504. Determination of the p-anisidine value (p-A.V.)

2.505. Evidence of purity and deterioration from ultraviolet spectrophotometry

2.506. Determination of stability (the modified "Swift test")

Determination of the foreign substances and the additives

2.601. Determination of the moisture and volatile matter

2.602. Determination of water (entrainment method)

2.603. Determination of small quantities of water (modified Karl Fischer method)

2.604. Determination of the insoluble impurities

2.605. Determination of ash content

2.621. Detection of propyl-, octyl- and dodecyl-gallates, butylated hydroxyanisole and butylated hydroxytoluene

2.622. Determination of butylated hydroxyanisole and butylated hydroxytoluene

