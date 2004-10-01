Standard Handbook of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750677851, 9780080481081

Standard Handbook of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering

2nd Edition

Authors: William Lyons Gary Plisga, BS
eBook ISBN: 9780080481081
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750677851
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 1st October 2004
Page Count: 1568
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
230.00
195.50
210.00
178.50
175.00
148.75
140.00
119.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This new edition of the Standard Handbook of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering provides you with the best, state-of-the-art coverage for every aspect of petroleum and natural gas engineering. With thousands of illustrations and 1,600 information-packed pages, this text is a handy and valuable reference.

Written by over a dozen leading industry experts and academics, the Standard Handbook of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering provides the best, most comprehensive source of petroleum engineering information available. Now in an easy-to-use single volume format, this classic is one of the true "must haves" in any petroleum or natural gas engineer's library.

Key Features

  • A classic for the oil and gas industry for over 65 years!
  • A comprehensive source for the newest developments, advances, and procedures in the petrochemical industry, covering everything from drilling and production to the economics of the oil patch.
  • Everything you need - all the facts, data, equipment, performance, and principles of petroleum engineering, information not found anywhere else.
  • A desktop reference for all kinds of calculations, tables, and equations that engineers need on the rig or in the office.
  • A time and money saver on procedural and equipment alternatives, application techniques, and new approaches to problems.

Readership

Petroleum engineers, production engineers, drilling engineers, rig operators, petroleum geologists, natural gas engineers, pipeline engineers, reservoir engineers.

Table of Contents

Mathematics; General Engineering and Science; Auxiliary Equipment; Drilling and Well Completions; Reservoir Engineering; Production Engineering; Petroleum Economics

Details

No. of pages:
1568
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080481081
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750677851

About the Author

William Lyons

William C. Lyons, Ph.D., P.E. (retired), holds nine patents in industrial drilling and has been responsible for the development of several important innovations in drilling and production technology. He is the lead Editor of the Standard Handbook of Petroleum and Gas Engineering, 3rd edition, publishing with Elsevier and co-author of several other professional books in drilling and production engineering for the petroleum industry. Dr. Lyons was a Professor in Petroleum Engineering and in Mechanical Engineering at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology for 30 years. He also served two one-year tours as a Distinguished Visiting Professor in Mechanical Engineering at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs during his academic career. Since retiring from teaching, Dr. Lyons is currently a Technical Learning Advisor with Chevron's Clear Leader Center in Houston, TX.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chevron's Clear Leader Center, Houston, TX, USA

Gary Plisga, BS

(retired) started his 35 year career in the petroleum industry in 1969 with Standard of Ohio (SOHIO) as a production engineer and later in managerial positions. SOHIO was merged with BP USA in the early 1980s where he held several production engineering and operations management positions. He is currently retired from active consulting and is living in Katy, TX

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired from active consulting, Katy, TX

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.