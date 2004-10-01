Standard Handbook of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering
2nd Edition
This new edition of the Standard Handbook of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering provides you with the best, state-of-the-art coverage for every aspect of petroleum and natural gas engineering. With thousands of illustrations and 1,600 information-packed pages, this text is a handy and valuable reference.
Written by over a dozen leading industry experts and academics, the Standard Handbook of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering provides the best, most comprehensive source of petroleum engineering information available. Now in an easy-to-use single volume format, this classic is one of the true "must haves" in any petroleum or natural gas engineer's library.
- A classic for the oil and gas industry for over 65 years!
- A comprehensive source for the newest developments, advances, and procedures in the petrochemical industry, covering everything from drilling and production to the economics of the oil patch.
- Everything you need - all the facts, data, equipment, performance, and principles of petroleum engineering, information not found anywhere else.
- A desktop reference for all kinds of calculations, tables, and equations that engineers need on the rig or in the office.
- A time and money saver on procedural and equipment alternatives, application techniques, and new approaches to problems.
Petroleum engineers, production engineers, drilling engineers, rig operators, petroleum geologists, natural gas engineers, pipeline engineers, reservoir engineers.
Mathematics; General Engineering and Science; Auxiliary Equipment; Drilling and Well Completions; Reservoir Engineering; Production Engineering; Petroleum Economics
- 1568
- English
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2004
- 1st October 2004
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- 9780080481081
- 9780750677851
William Lyons
William C. Lyons, Ph.D., P.E. (retired), holds nine patents in industrial drilling and has been responsible for the development of several important innovations in drilling and production technology. He is the lead Editor of the Standard Handbook of Petroleum and Gas Engineering, 3rd edition, publishing with Elsevier and co-author of several other professional books in drilling and production engineering for the petroleum industry. Dr. Lyons was a Professor in Petroleum Engineering and in Mechanical Engineering at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology for 30 years. He also served two one-year tours as a Distinguished Visiting Professor in Mechanical Engineering at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs during his academic career. Since retiring from teaching, Dr. Lyons is currently a Technical Learning Advisor with Chevron's Clear Leader Center in Houston, TX.
Chevron's Clear Leader Center, Houston, TX, USA
Gary Plisga, BS
(retired) started his 35 year career in the petroleum industry in 1969 with Standard of Ohio (SOHIO) as a production engineer and later in managerial positions. SOHIO was merged with BP USA in the early 1980s where he held several production engineering and operations management positions. He is currently retired from active consulting and is living in Katy, TX
Retired from active consulting, Katy, TX