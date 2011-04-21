Stable Gas-in-Liquid Emulsions, Volume 19
1st Edition
Production in Natural Waters and Artificial Media
Table of Contents
Selected Chapter Titles
Occurrence Of Dilute Gas-In-Liquid
Emulsions In Natural Waters
Early Work With Aqueous Carbohydrate Gels
Characteristic Glycopeptide Fraction Of Natural Microbubble Surfactant
Ecological Chemistry Of Microbubble Surfactant
Structure Of Predominant Surfactant Components
Stabilizing Natural Microbubbles
Stable Microbubbles In Physiological Fluids: Competing Hypotheses
Concentrated Gas-In-Liquid Emulsions In Artificial Media
I. Demonstration By Laser-Light Scattering
Proposed Mechanism Of Selective L.C.M. Uptake By
Tumor Cells: Role Of Lipoprotein Receptor-Mediated
Endocytic Pathways
Endocytotic Events Versus Particle Size
Description
This title is a greatly expanded and updated second edition of the original volume published by Elsevier in 1986. New material has been integrated with the original content in an organized and comprehensive manner.
Five new chapters have been included, which review over one and a half decades of research into lipid-coated microbubbles (LCM) and their medical applications. The new chapters contain much experimental data, which is examined in detail, along with relevant current literature.
This current edition builds on the original work in effectively filling the gap in the market for a comprehensive account of the surfactant stabilization of coated microbubbles.
Key Features
- Presents updated results from extensive multidisciplinary research on coated microbubbles
- Greatly expanded and updated 2nd edition, with five new chapters
- Fills the gap for a comprehensive and up-to-date account of subject matter
Readership
Graduate students, researchers and professionals concerned with chemistry, physics and biology in a wide variety of fields
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 21st April 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444514820
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444537980
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444538451
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080541662
About the Authors
Joseph D'Arrigo Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cavitation-Control Technology, Inc., Connecticut, U.S.A.
