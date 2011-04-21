Stable Gas-in-Liquid Emulsions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444537980, 9780444538451

Stable Gas-in-Liquid Emulsions, Volume 19

1st Edition

Production in Natural Waters and Artificial Media

Authors: Joseph D'Arrigo
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444514820
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444537980
eBook ISBN: 9780444538451
eBook ISBN: 9780080541662
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st April 2011
Page Count: 344
Table of Contents

Selected Chapter Titles
Occurrence Of Dilute Gas-In-Liquid
Emulsions In Natural Waters

Early Work With Aqueous Carbohydrate Gels
Characteristic Glycopeptide Fraction Of Natural Microbubble Surfactant
Ecological Chemistry Of Microbubble Surfactant
Structure Of Predominant Surfactant Components
Stabilizing Natural Microbubbles
Stable Microbubbles In Physiological Fluids: Competing Hypotheses
Concentrated Gas-In-Liquid Emulsions In Artificial Media
I. Demonstration By Laser-Light Scattering
Proposed Mechanism Of Selective L.C.M. Uptake By
Tumor Cells: Role Of Lipoprotein Receptor-Mediated
Endocytic Pathways
Endocytotic Events Versus Particle Size

Description

This title is a greatly expanded and updated second edition of the original volume published by Elsevier in 1986. New material has been integrated with the original content in an organized and comprehensive manner.

Five new chapters have been included, which review over one and a half decades of research into lipid-coated microbubbles (LCM) and their medical applications. The new chapters contain much experimental data, which is examined in detail, along with relevant current literature.

This current edition builds on the original work in effectively filling the gap in the market for a comprehensive account of the surfactant stabilization of coated microbubbles.

Key Features

  • Presents updated results from extensive multidisciplinary research on coated microbubbles
  • Greatly expanded and updated 2nd edition, with five new chapters
  • Fills the gap for a comprehensive and up-to-date account of subject matter

Readership

Graduate students, researchers and professionals concerned with chemistry, physics and biology in a wide variety of fields

Details

About the Authors

