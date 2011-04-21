Stable Gas-in-Liquid Emulsions, Volume 19

This title is a greatly expanded and updated second edition of the original volume published by Elsevier in 1986. New material has been integrated with the original content in an organized and comprehensive manner.

Five new chapters have been included, which review over one and a half decades of research into lipid-coated microbubbles (LCM) and their medical applications. The new chapters contain much experimental data, which is examined in detail, along with relevant current literature.

This current edition builds on the original work in effectively filling the gap in the market for a comprehensive account of the surfactant stabilization of coated microbubbles.