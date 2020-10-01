Stabilization and Dynamic of Premixed Swirling Flames
1st Edition
Prevaporized, Stratified, Partially, and Fully Premixed Regimes
Stabilization and Dynamic of Premixed Swirling Flames focuses on swirling flames in various premixed modes (stratified, partially, fully, prevaporized) for the combustor and the development and design of current and future swirl-stabilized combustion systems. This includes predicting capabilities, modelling of turbulent combustion, liquid fuel modelling, and gives a complete overview of the topic of stabilization of these flames in aeroengines. This book also discusses the effects of the operating envelope on upstream fresh gases and the subsequent impact of flame speed/combustion/mixing, theoretical framework for flame stabilization, and fully lean premixed injector design. Specific attention will also be paid to ground gas turbine applications, and a comprehensive review of stabilization mechanisms for premixed, partially-premixed and stratified premixed flames. The last chapter covers the design of a fully premixed injector for future jet engine applications.
- Features a complete view of the challenges at the intersection of swirling flame/combustors, requirements and physics of fluids at work
- Addresses the challenges of turbulent combustion modeling with numerical simulations
- Includes the presentation of the very latest numerical results and analyses of flashback, lean blowout and combustion instabilities
Aerospace and mechanical engineers, researchers, masters' and PhD students in aero and mech engineering
- The Combustor: A Masterpiece of the Gas Turbine Engine
2. Statistically Steady Premixed Combustion for Combustors
3. Predicting with Numerical Simulations
4. Premixed Swirling Flame Stabilization
5. Transient and Unsteady Combustion
6. Lean Fully Premixed (LFP) Injector Design
7. Conclusions and Perspectives
- 600
- English
- © Academic Press 2021
- 1st October 2020
- Academic Press
- 9780128199961
Paul Palies
Dr. Paul Palies is a researcher and currently Principal Scientist at CFDRC. He has a demonstrated experience in acoustics, combustion and fluid dynamics. Dr. Palies is an expert in combustion dynamics applied to laboratory scale combustor and jet engines. His published work has focused on understanding key physics and passive control strategies in this context as demonstrated by a patent and widely cited articles. Dr. Palies is a dedicated aeronautical research scientist and a specialist in propulsion including all aspects of combustion dynamics. He graduated from Ecole Centrale Paris in aerospace and from University of Paris XI in mechanics-physics. He has broad-band fundamentals knowledge in sciences and engineering. He holds a doctorate in combustion from Ecole Centrale Paris, EM2C Laboratory, where his advisors were Mr. Durox and Prof. Candel. His doctoral thesis investigated combustion dynamics mechanism identification, prediction and passive control for swirl-stabilized flames with theoretical, experimental and numerical approach. He was senior research scientist at the research center of United Technologies Corporation and worked with Pratt and Whitney main combustor team. Dr. Palies is a reviewer for ASME IGTI, The Proceedings of the Combustion Institute, AIAA SciTech and Propulsion and Energy conferences and Combustion Science and Technology Journal. Dr. Palies is Senior Member of AIAA and Member of the Combustion and Propellant AIAA Technical Committee.
Principal Scientist, CFD Research Corporation, Huntsville, Alabama, USA