Stabilization and Dynamic of Premixed Swirling Flames

Dr. Paul Palies is a researcher and currently Principal Scientist at CFDRC. He has a demonstrated experience in acoustics, combustion and fluid dynamics. Dr. Palies is an expert in combustion dynamics applied to laboratory scale combustor and jet engines. His published work has focused on understanding key physics and passive control strategies in this context as demonstrated by a patent and widely cited articles. Dr. Palies is a dedicated aeronautical research scientist and a specialist in propulsion including all aspects of combustion dynamics. He graduated from Ecole Centrale Paris in aerospace and from University of Paris XI in mechanics-physics. He has broad-band fundamentals knowledge in sciences and engineering. He holds a doctorate in combustion from Ecole Centrale Paris, EM2C Laboratory, where his advisors were Mr. Durox and Prof. Candel. His doctoral thesis investigated combustion dynamics mechanism identification, prediction and passive control for swirl-stabilized flames with theoretical, experimental and numerical approach. He was senior research scientist at the research center of United Technologies Corporation and worked with Pratt and Whitney main combustor team. Dr. Palies is a reviewer for ASME IGTI, The Proceedings of the Combustion Institute, AIAA SciTech and Propulsion and Energy conferences and Combustion Science and Technology Journal. Dr. Palies is Senior Member of AIAA and Member of the Combustion and Propellant AIAA Technical Committee.