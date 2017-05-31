Stability and Vibrations of Thin-Walled Composite Structures
1st Edition
Description
Stability and Vibrations of Thin-Walled Composite Structures presents engineering and academic knowledge on the stability (buckling and post buckling) and vibrations of thin walled composite structures like columns, plates, and stringer stiffened plates and shells, which form the basic structures of the aeronautical and space sectors.
Currently, this knowledge is dispersed in several books and manuscripts, covering all aspects of composite materials. The book enables both engineers and academics to locate valuable, up-to-date knowledge on buckling and vibrations, be it analytical or experimental, and use it for calculations or comparisons. The book is also useful as a textbook for advanced-level graduate courses.
Key Features
- Presents a unified, systematic, detailed and comprehensive overview of the topic
- Contains contributions from leading experts in the field
- Includes a dedicated section on testing and experimental results
Readership
Researchers and engineering professionals working in structural mechanics, aerospace and composite structures
Table of Contents
- Introduction to composite materials
- Sandwich structures
- Classical, FSDT and advanced theories
- Stability of Composite Columns and Plates
- Vibration of Composite Columns and Plates
- Dynamic Buckling of Composite Columns and Plates
- Stability of Composite Shell Type Structures
- Vibrations of Composite Shell Type Structures
- Stability of Composite Stringer Stiffened Panels
- The Influence of Initial geometric Imperfections on Composite Shell Stability
- Non-destructive methods to assess buckling of thin walled composite structures
- Test results on stability and vibrations of composite columns
- Test results on stability and vibrations of composite plates
- Test results on stability and vibrations of stringer stiffened composite panels
- Test results on stability and vibrations of composite shells
- Computational aspects for stability and vibrations of thin walled composite structures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 770
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 31st May 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081004296
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081004104
About the Author
Haim Abramovich
Haim Abramovich is Associate Professor of Aerospace Engineering at the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering, Technion – Israel Institute of Technology. He has been at Technion since 1987, and currently is the head of the Aerospace Structures Laboratory. He possesses strong academic and professional experience, having also spent three years in industry and has also served as a Guest Professor at ETH Zurich Institut fur Leichtbau und Seilbahntechnik, Switzerland. Prof. Haim Abramovich has published and presented extensively, contributing more than 100 international refereed papers in high-impact journals. His main fields of interest are static and dynamic stability of thin walled structures, piezoelectric materials, laminated composite structures, dynamic buckling of thin walled structures, smart structures technologies, structural mechanics and energy harvesting using piezoelectric and pyroelectric materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Aerospace Engineering, Faculty of Aerospace Engineering, Technion, Israel Institute of Technology