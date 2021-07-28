Sports Spine, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 40-3
This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine will cover the Spine in Sports Medicine. Guest edited by Drs. Francis H. Shen and Adam Shimer, this issue will discuss a number of related topics that are important to practicing clinicians. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Miller. The volume will include articles on: Spine Injury Prevention, On field management of suspected Spine injury, Transient Quadrapresis and cervical neuropraxia, Lumbosacral spondylolysis and spondylolisthesis, Axial Low Back Pain in elite Athletes, Lumbar disk herniations and radiculopathy, Cervical disk herniations, radiculopathy and myelopathy, Spinal deformities in the adolescent athlete, Return to play criteria for cervical and lumbar spine conditions, and Spine care in the aging athlete, among others.
- 240
- English
- © Elsevier 2021
- 28th July 2021
- Elsevier
- 9780323813891
Frank Shen
Assistant Professor, Orthopaedic Surgery School of Medicine University of Virginia PO Box 800159 Charlottesville, VA 22908
Adam Shimer
Associate Professor Medical Director - Orthopedic Inpatient Unit Department of Orthopaedic Surgery University of Virginia PO Box 800159 Charlottesville, VA 22908
