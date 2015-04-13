Sports Rehabilitation, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 34-2
1st Edition
Authors: Joe Hart
eBook ISBN: 9780323370097
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323359856
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th April 2015
Description
Sports Rehabilitation is a multi-disciplinary approach to treat injuries sustained through sports participation so the athlete can regain normal pain-free mobility. The primary goal is to return to pre-injury activities, whether the athlete is a professional, amateur or casual player. Articles to include ACL/Knee rehabilitation, Foot Intrinsics and Balance, Hamstring rehabilitation in runners, Rehabilitation of the throwing athlete, Concussion rehabilitation and many more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 13th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323370097
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323359856
About the Authors
Joe Hart Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Human Services/Kinesiology Department of Orthopaedic Surgery University of Virginia
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.