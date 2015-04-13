Sports Rehabilitation, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323359856, 9780323370097

Sports Rehabilitation, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 34-2

1st Edition

Authors: Joe Hart
eBook ISBN: 9780323370097
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323359856
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th April 2015
Description

Sports Rehabilitation is a multi-disciplinary approach to treat injuries sustained through sports participation so the athlete can regain normal pain-free mobility. The primary goal is to return to pre-injury activities, whether the athlete is a professional, amateur or casual player. Articles to include ACL/Knee rehabilitation, Foot Intrinsics and Balance, Hamstring rehabilitation in runners, Rehabilitation of the throwing athlete, Concussion rehabilitation and many more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323370097
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323359856

About the Authors

Joe Hart Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Human Services/Kinesiology Department of Orthopaedic Surgery University of Virginia

