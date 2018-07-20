Sports Medicine Statistics, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 37-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, guest edited by Drs. Joe Hart and Stephen Thompson, will cover a variety of interesting topics surrounding Sports Medicine Statistics. Subjects covered include, but are not limited to: Fundamentals of Sports Analytics; Statistical considerations for injury prevention in sports medicine; Mixed model designs for sports medicine research; Clinical Trials in sports medicine: design and analyses; Novel approaches to data presentation; Innovation in analytics – new methods in sports medicine; Patient reported outcome measures in sports medicine; Administrative Databases in sports medicine; and Lessons from the MOON: How to perform multicenter research in sports medicine.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 20th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323612920
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323612913
About the Authors
Joseph Hart Author
Stephen Thompson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cooperating Associate Professor of Sports Medicine, University of Maine, Medical Director, EMMC Sports Health, Deputy Editor, The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, Eastern Maine Medical Center Bangor, Maine; Cofounder and Codirector, Miller Review Course Part II, Denver , Colorado