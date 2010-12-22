Sports Medicine Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 48-6
1st Edition
Authors: Michael Tuite
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437725964
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd December 2010
Description
Musculoskeletal injuries are an unfortunate byproduct of an active population. Therefore imaging of these injuries is essential for the treatment, rehabilitation, and return to play. This issue reviews topics such as pediatric upper and lower extremity injuries, skiing and snow boarding injuries, overhead throwing injuries, spine injuries, and hip injuries.
About the Authors
Michael Tuite Author
