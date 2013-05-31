Sports Medicine, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 40-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice features expert clinical reviews on Sports Medicine which includes current information on updates, advances, and controversies, on topics such as the evaluation and treatment of head injuries, neck injuries, back injuries in the adult and pediatric athletic population, foot and ankle injuries, knee injuries, hip and groin injuries, shoulder injuries, elbow injuries, hand and wrist injuries, overuse injuries, sports nutrition, and ergogenic aids.
About the Authors
Vincent Morelli Author
Associate Professor, Department of Family and Community Medicine, School of Medicine, Sports Medicine Fellowship Director, Meharry Medical College Nashville, TN
Andrew Gregory Author
Meharry Medical College