Sports Medicine, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455771455, 9781455772278

Sports Medicine, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 40-2

1st Edition

Authors: Vincent Morelli Andrew Gregory
eBook ISBN: 9781455772278
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771455
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st May 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice features expert clinical reviews on Sports Medicine which includes current information on updates, advances, and controversies, on topics such as the evaluation and treatment of head injuries, neck injuries, back injuries in the adult and pediatric athletic population, foot and ankle injuries, knee injuries, hip and groin injuries, shoulder injuries, elbow injuries, hand and wrist injuries, overuse injuries, sports nutrition, and ergogenic aids.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455772278
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455771455

About the Authors

Vincent Morelli Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Family and Community Medicine, School of Medicine, Sports Medicine Fellowship Director, Meharry Medical College Nashville, TN

Andrew Gregory Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Meharry Medical College

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.