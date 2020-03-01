Sports Medicine, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323777193

Sports Medicine, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 47-1

1st Edition

Editors: Peter J Carek
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323777193
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Description

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Dr. Peter J. Carek, is devoted to Sports Medicine. Articles in this issue include: Preparticipation Evaluation; Cardiac Disease in Athletes; Sports Supplements: Pearls and Pitfalls; Common Prescription Medications Used in Athletes; Female Athletes; Principles of Rehabilitation; Common Upper Extremity Injuries; Hip and Knee Injuries; Ankle and Foot Injuries; Back Injuries; Neck Injuries; and Head Trauma and Injuries.

About the Editors

Peter J Carek Editor

