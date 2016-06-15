Sport and Exercise Psychology Research
1st Edition
From Theory to Practice
Description
Sport and Exercise Psychology Research: From Theory to Practice provides a comprehensive summary of new research in sport and exercise psychology from worldwide researchers. Encompassing theory, research, and applications, the book is split into several themed sections. Section 1 discusses basic antecedents to performance including fitness, practice, emotion, team dynamics, and more. Section 2 identifies factors influencing individual performance. Section 3 discusses applied sport psychology for athletes and coaches, and section 4 includes approaches from exercise psychology on motivation and well-being. The book includes a mix of award winning researchers from the European Sport Psychology Association, along with top researchers from the U.S. to bring an international overview to sport psychology.
Key Features
- Includes international contributions from Europe and the U.S.
- Encompasses theory, research, and applications
- Includes sport psychology and exercise research
- Features applied information for use with coaches, teams, and elite athletes
- Identifies performance enhancers and inhibitors
Readership
Researchers in exercise and sport psychology.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1: European Perspective on Sport Psychology
- Abstract
- Identifying and understanding the historical roots
- Acknowledging the challenges
- Conclusions
- Section I: Prerequisites of Sport and Exercise Psychology
- Chapter 2: Importance of Instructions in Sport and Exercise Psychology
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Motor learning with competitive athletes and novices
- Physical education
- Health
- Conclusions
- Chapter 3: Benefits of Physical Activity and Fitness for Lifelong Cognitive and Motor Development—Brain and Behavior
- Abstract
- Effects of acute bouts of exercise
- Long-term exercise or physical activity effects
- Combination of acute and chronic exercise
- Outlook
- Glossary
- Chapter 4: Visual Perception and Motor Action: Issues in Current Quiet-Eye Research
- Abstract
- Quiet-eye phenomenon
- Measuring the quiet eye
- Studying the quiet eye
- Mechanisms of the quiet eye
- Explaining the quiet eye
- Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Learning a Motor Action “From Within”: Insights Into Perceptual-Cognitive Changes With Mental and Physical Practice
- Abstract
- Perspectives on motor learning
- Recent insight into perceptual-cognitive changes with physical and mental practice
- Summary
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 6: Perspectives on Team Cognition and Team Sports
- Abstract
- Introduction: teams, team cognition, and sports
- Information processing perspectives on team cognition: shared knowledge and shared mental models
- Ecological perspectives on team cognition: interactive team cognition
- Ecological dynamics and sports
- Integrative perspective of studying team cognition in team sports
- Conclusions
- Section II: Individual Differences in Sport and Exercise Psychology
- Chapter 7: Antecedents of Need Supportive and Controlling Interpersonal Styles From a Self-Determination Theory Perspective: A Review and Implications for Sport Psychology Research
- Abstract
- Need supportive and controlling interpersonal styles
- Antecedents of need supportive and controlling interpersonal styles
- Contextual factors
- Perceptions of others’ behaviors and motivation
- Personal factors
- Summary and implications for future research
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 8: Why Self-Talk Is Effective? Perspectives on Self-Talk Mechanisms in Sport
- Abstract
- Effectiveness of self-talk strategies
- Preliminary research and conceptual models
- A prospective model of self-talk mechanisms
- Conclusions and directions for future research
- Chapter 9: Personality-Trait-Like Individual Differences: Much More Than Noise in the Background for Sport and Exercise Psychology
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Theory development and constraint
- Methodological advancement
- Applied practice
- Conclusions
- Chapter 10: Promoting Acculturation Through Sport: An Ethnic-Cultural Identity Approach
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Sport and acculturation: can sport enhance intercultural relations?
- Ethnic-cultural identity framework: individual differences approach
- Future perspectives
- Section III: Perspectives From Sport Psychology
- Chapter 11: Doing Sport Psychology? Critical Reflections of a Scientist-Practitioner
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Reflection no. 1: taking care of business means taking care of task involvement
- Reflection no. 2: working on social-performance processes with athletes and teams is enhanced when connected to tangible social products
- Reflection no. 3: universities and professional associations need to take greater responsibility for the appropriate training of practitioners
- Conclusions
- Chapter 12: Theoretical Developments in Career Transition Research: Contributions of European Sport Psychology
- Abstract
- Evolution of the European sport psychology discourse on career transition
- Current theoretical pillars in European career transition discourse
- Chapter 13: Holistic Perspective on the Development of Elite Athletes
- Abstract
- A developmental and holistic perspective on career transitions
- Examples of career transitions faced by Olympic athletes
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 14: Serial Winning Coaches: People, Vision, and Environment
- Abstract
- Introduction
- McAdams’s integrated framework of personality
- Purpose of study
- Method
- Results and discussion
- Implications and conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 15: Sexual Harassment and Abuse in Sport: Implications for Sport Psychologists
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Definitions
- What do we know from research on SHA?
- Prevention
- Implications for sport psychologists
- Chapter 16: Theory-Based Team Diagnostics and Interventions
- Abstract
- Team factors possessing theoretical and empirical relevance for team performance
- Selecting valid instruments for team diagnostics
- Conducting a team diagnostics
- Selecting effective interventions
- Conducting a team intervention
- Evaluating the intervention
- Limitations and perspectives
- Section IV: Perspectives From Exercise Psychology
- Chapter 17: Empowering and Disempowering Coaching Climates: Conceptualization, Measurement Considerations, and Intervention Implications
- Abstract
- The motivational climate from an achievement goal theory perspective
- The motivational climate from a self-determination theory perspective
- The conceptualization of empowering and disempowering coach-created climates
- Assessment of empowering and disempowering climates
- Perceptions of empowering and disempowering features of the motivational climate
- Observational assessment of empowering and disempowering features of the motivational climate
- Interplay between objective and subjective assessments of empowering and disempowering climates
- Coach education training programs developed to enhance the coach-created motivational climate
- The development and principles of Empowering Coaching
- The PAPA Project: delivering and evaluating Empowering Coaching in youth sport
- Overall discussion
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 18: Escape From Cognitivism: Exercise as Hedonic Experience
- Abstract
- Societal impact: what is our track record?
- Why are we failing? Perfecting the art of peeking at the universe through a keyhole
- Affective constructs? What affective constructs?
- Dual-process conceptualizations of human motivation and decision making
- Toward a dual-process conceptualization of physical activity and exercise behavior
- Conclusions
- Chapter 19: Coach Behaviors and Goal Motives as Predictors of Attainment and Well-Being in Sport
- Abstract
- The origins of goal setting
- Goal setting in sport
- Motivation for sport
- Examining goal motives; the self-concordance model
- Goal motives in sport
- The role of the coach during goal striving
- Making plans; the role of implementation intentions
- Persistence and coping with difficult goals
- When goals cannot be attained
- Recommendations for practice
- Future directions
- Summary
- Chapter 20: Health Assets and Active Lifestyles During Preadolescence and Adolescence: Highlights From the HBSC/WHO Health Survey and Implications for Health Promotion
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Assets model
- Individual, community, and institutional assets
- Concepts related to the assets model
- The assets model and a more active and healthier lifestyle during preadolescence and adolescence: highlights from the Health Behaviour in School-aged Children health survey
- Implications for health promotion: moving forward and influencing public health policies
- Concluding remarks
- Chapter 21: Emotional Experiences and Interpersonal Relations in Physical Activity as Health Prevention and Treatment—A Psychodynamic Group Approach
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Theoretical framework and method
- Case 1: exercise on prescription—challenges of a community-based program
- Case 2: exercise and polycystic ovary syndrome—a clinical intervention
- Case 3: exercise and substance use disorder—the danger of relapse
- General discussion
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 522
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 15th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128036655
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128036341
About the Editor
Markus Raab
Professor Markus Raab (GSU) is Head of the Institute of Psychology at the German Sport University and Head of the Performance Psychology Department. Additionally, he is Research Professor of Psychology at London South Bank University, UK. The main focus of the research programme in performance psychology is on judgement and decision making in sports, health and peak performance. He favours a simple heuristic approach and an embodied cognition approach to understanding the interaction of sensorimotor and cognitive behaviour from a psychological perspective. Prof. Raab has about 80 scientific publications in well to highly ranked journals, was awarded by European and international scientific associations and has supervised 10 PhDs in graduate schools or in individual supervision.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Psychology, German Sport University Cologne, Cologne, Germany
Paul Wylleman
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Physical Education and Physiotherapy, Vrije Universiteit, Brussels, Belgium
Roland Seiler
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Sport Science, University of Bern, Bern, Switzerland
Anne-Marie Elbe
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Nutrition, Exercise and Sports, University of Copenhagen, Denmark
Antonis Hatzigeorgiadis
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physical Education and Sport Sciences, University of Tessaly, Trikala, Greece