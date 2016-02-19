Sporopollenin - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121357504, 9781483216621

Sporopollenin

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Symposium Held at the Geology Department, Imperial College, London, 23–25 September, 1970

Editors: J. Brooks P. R. Grant Marjorie Muir
eBook ISBN: 9781483216621
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 728
Description

Sporopollenin presents the proceedings of a Symposium held at the Geology Department, Imperial College, London, on September 23-25, 1970. The book discusses the functional roles of spore and pollen grain walls, the sporopollenin concept, as well as spore wall patterning.
The text also describes the role played by sporopollenin in the development of pollen in Pinus banksiana; the morphological and fluorescence microscopical investigation on sporopollenin formation at Pinus sylyestris and Gasteria verrucosa; and primuline-induced fluorescence of the first exine elements and ubisch bodies in Ipomoea and Lilium. The ultrastructural and chemical studies of pollen wall development in the Epacridaceae; the implications on the nature of sporopollenin based upon pollen development; and the production of sporopollenin by the Tapetom are also considered. The book further tackles the resistance and stratification of the exine; the preservation of sporopollenin membranes under natural conditions; and a paleobiological definition of sporopollenin.
The text also encompasses the aspects of sporin on the aromatization of sporin and the hydrogen density of the sporin of carboniferous lycopsids; the chemistry of sporopollenin; and some chemical and geochemical studies on sporopollenin. The petrology and geochemistry of sporinite; the application of diagenesis of sporopollenin and other comparable organic substances to hydrocarbon research; and the thermal degradation of sporopollenin and the genesis of hydrocarbons are also looked into.
Botanists and microbiologists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contents

Sporopollenin in the Biological Context

The Role Played by Sporopollenin in the Development of Pollen in Pinus Banksiana

Morphological and Fluorescence Microscopical Investigation On Sporopollenin Formation in Pinus Sylvestris & Gasteria Verrucosa

Primuline Induced Fluorescence of the First Exine Elements and Ubisch Bodies in Ipomoea and Lilium

Ultra Structural and Chemical Studies of Pollen Wall Development in the Epacridaceae

Implications On the Nature of Sporopollenin Based Upon Pollen Development

Production of Sporopollenin by the Tapetum

Notes On the Resistance and Stratification of the Exine

Preservation of Sporopollenin Membranes Under Natural Conditions

A Palaeobiological Definition of Sporopollenin

Aspects of Sporin

The Chemistry of Sporopollenin

Some Chemical and Geochemical Studies On Sporopollenin

Demonstration of Surface Free Radicals On Spore Coats by ESR Techniques

Application of Scanning Electron Microscope Techniques & Optical Microscopy to the Study of Sporopollenin

A Scanning Electron Microscope Study of Exine Structure

An Experimental Investigation into the Decay of Pollen and Spores in Various Soil Types

Microbiological Degradation of Sporopollenin

Lipid Components in Fresh & Fossil Pollen & Spores

The Petrology & Geochemistry of Sporinite

Diagenesis of Sporopollenin and Other Comparable Organic Substances Application to Hydrocarbon Research

Thermal Degradation of Sporopollenin & Genesis of Hydrocarbons

Contact Between the Spore Cytoplasm and the Growing Sporoderm of the Selaginella Megaspore

Review of the UV-Fluorescence of Fresh and Fossil Exines and Exos Poria

Summary and General Discussion


