Sporopollenin presents the proceedings of a Symposium held at the Geology Department, Imperial College, London, on September 23-25, 1970. The book discusses the functional roles of spore and pollen grain walls, the sporopollenin concept, as well as spore wall patterning.

The text also describes the role played by sporopollenin in the development of pollen in Pinus banksiana; the morphological and fluorescence microscopical investigation on sporopollenin formation at Pinus sylyestris and Gasteria verrucosa; and primuline-induced fluorescence of the first exine elements and ubisch bodies in Ipomoea and Lilium. The ultrastructural and chemical studies of pollen wall development in the Epacridaceae; the implications on the nature of sporopollenin based upon pollen development; and the production of sporopollenin by the Tapetom are also considered. The book further tackles the resistance and stratification of the exine; the preservation of sporopollenin membranes under natural conditions; and a paleobiological definition of sporopollenin.

The text also encompasses the aspects of sporin on the aromatization of sporin and the hydrogen density of the sporin of carboniferous lycopsids; the chemistry of sporopollenin; and some chemical and geochemical studies on sporopollenin. The petrology and geochemistry of sporinite; the application of diagenesis of sporopollenin and other comparable organic substances to hydrocarbon research; and the thermal degradation of sporopollenin and the genesis of hydrocarbons are also looked into.

Botanists and microbiologists will find the book invaluable.