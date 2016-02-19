Sporopollenin
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Symposium Held at the Geology Department, Imperial College, London, 23–25 September, 1970
Description
Sporopollenin presents the proceedings of a Symposium held at the Geology Department, Imperial College, London, on September 23-25, 1970. The book discusses the functional roles of spore and pollen grain walls, the sporopollenin concept, as well as spore wall patterning.
The text also describes the role played by sporopollenin in the development of pollen in Pinus banksiana; the morphological and fluorescence microscopical investigation on sporopollenin formation at Pinus sylyestris and Gasteria verrucosa; and primuline-induced fluorescence of the first exine elements and ubisch bodies in Ipomoea and Lilium. The ultrastructural and chemical studies of pollen wall development in the Epacridaceae; the implications on the nature of sporopollenin based upon pollen development; and the production of sporopollenin by the Tapetom are also considered. The book further tackles the resistance and stratification of the exine; the preservation of sporopollenin membranes under natural conditions; and a paleobiological definition of sporopollenin.
The text also encompasses the aspects of sporin on the aromatization of sporin and the hydrogen density of the sporin of carboniferous lycopsids; the chemistry of sporopollenin; and some chemical and geochemical studies on sporopollenin. The petrology and geochemistry of sporinite; the application of diagenesis of sporopollenin and other comparable organic substances to hydrocarbon research; and the thermal degradation of sporopollenin and the genesis of hydrocarbons are also looked into.
Botanists and microbiologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contents
Sporopollenin in the Biological Context
The Role Played by Sporopollenin in the Development of Pollen in Pinus Banksiana
Morphological and Fluorescence Microscopical Investigation On Sporopollenin Formation in Pinus Sylvestris & Gasteria Verrucosa
Primuline Induced Fluorescence of the First Exine Elements and Ubisch Bodies in Ipomoea and Lilium
Ultra Structural and Chemical Studies of Pollen Wall Development in the Epacridaceae
Implications On the Nature of Sporopollenin Based Upon Pollen Development
Production of Sporopollenin by the Tapetum
Notes On the Resistance and Stratification of the Exine
Preservation of Sporopollenin Membranes Under Natural Conditions
A Palaeobiological Definition of Sporopollenin
Aspects of Sporin
The Chemistry of Sporopollenin
Some Chemical and Geochemical Studies On Sporopollenin
Demonstration of Surface Free Radicals On Spore Coats by ESR Techniques
Application of Scanning Electron Microscope Techniques & Optical Microscopy to the Study of Sporopollenin
A Scanning Electron Microscope Study of Exine Structure
An Experimental Investigation into the Decay of Pollen and Spores in Various Soil Types
Microbiological Degradation of Sporopollenin
Lipid Components in Fresh & Fossil Pollen & Spores
The Petrology & Geochemistry of Sporinite
Diagenesis of Sporopollenin and Other Comparable Organic Substances Application to Hydrocarbon Research
Thermal Degradation of Sporopollenin & Genesis of Hydrocarbons
Contact Between the Spore Cytoplasm and the Growing Sporoderm of the Selaginella Megaspore
Review of the UV-Fluorescence of Fresh and Fossil Exines and Exos Poria
Summary and General Discussion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 728
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483216621