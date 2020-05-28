COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option.
Spondyloarthritis: The Changing Landscape Today, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323733779

Spondyloarthritis: The Changing Landscape Today, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 46-2

1st Edition

Editors: Xenofon Baraliakos Michael Weisman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323733779
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th May 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Xenofon Baraliakos and Michael H. Weisman, Spondyloarthritis: The Changing Landscape Today, takes a very comprehensive look at all of the essential topics surrounding spondyloarthritis. This issue is one of four selected each year by Dr. Weisman, who is also our series consulting editor. This very comprehensive issue will include the following topics (among others): Molecular biology approaches to understanding SpA; Microbiome and its role in SpA; Classification criteria in axSpA; Administrative data and coding for axSpA; Approach to the patient with IBD and AxSpA; Axial PsA vs. Axial SpA with Psoriasis; Emerging imaging techniques in SpA; The future of imaging in axSpA; Treatment Recommendations vs. Treat to Target in axSpA; The future of axSpA treatmentAxSpA in the era of Precision Medicine; Quality of Life as an outcome in studies of axSpA; Gender differences in SpA; The patient’s perspective on the burden of disease in axSpA; and Juvenile SpA.

About the Editors

Xenofon Baraliakos

Xenofon Baraliakos is a Senior Consultant and scientific coordinator at the Rheumazentrum Ruhrgebiet Herne and Associate Professor for Internal Medicine and Rheumatology at the Ruhr-University Bochum, Germany. He studied Human Medicine at the universities of Magdeburg and Berlin, Germany. Dr. Baraliakos received his official Board Degree in orthopaedic surgery and in Internal Medicine and Rheumatology. His research interests include clinical and academic research in the field of spondyloarthritides, with special emphasis on imaging outcomes and treatment of the disease.

Internal Medicine and Rheumatology, Ruhr-University Bochum, Germany

Michael Weisman

Cedars-Sinai Chair in Rheumatology, Director, Division of Rheumatology, Professor of Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, USA

