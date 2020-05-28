Spondyloarthritis: The Changing Landscape Today, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 46-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Xenofon Baraliakos and Michael H. Weisman, Spondyloarthritis: The Changing Landscape Today, takes a very comprehensive look at all of the essential topics surrounding spondyloarthritis. This issue is one of four selected each year by Dr. Weisman, who is also our series consulting editor. This very comprehensive issue will include the following topics (among others): Molecular biology approaches to understanding SpA; Microbiome and its role in SpA; Classification criteria in axSpA; Administrative data and coding for axSpA; Approach to the patient with IBD and AxSpA; Axial PsA vs. Axial SpA with Psoriasis; Emerging imaging techniques in SpA; The future of imaging in axSpA; Treatment Recommendations vs. Treat to Target in axSpA; The future of axSpA treatmentAxSpA in the era of Precision Medicine; Quality of Life as an outcome in studies of axSpA; Gender differences in SpA; The patient’s perspective on the burden of disease in axSpA; and Juvenile SpA.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323733779
About the Editors
Xenofon Baraliakos
Xenofon Baraliakos is a Senior Consultant and scientific coordinator at the Rheumazentrum Ruhrgebiet Herne and Associate Professor for Internal Medicine and Rheumatology at the Ruhr-University Bochum, Germany. He studied Human Medicine at the universities of Magdeburg and Berlin, Germany. Dr. Baraliakos received his official Board Degree in orthopaedic surgery and in Internal Medicine and Rheumatology. His research interests include clinical and academic research in the field of spondyloarthritides, with special emphasis on imaging outcomes and treatment of the disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Internal Medicine and Rheumatology, Ruhr-University Bochum, Germany
Michael Weisman
Affiliations and Expertise
Cedars-Sinai Chair in Rheumatology, Director, Division of Rheumatology, Professor of Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.