Spondyloarthritis: The Changing Landscape Today, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 46-2

This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Xenofon Baraliakos and Michael H. Weisman, Spondyloarthritis: The Changing Landscape Today, takes a very comprehensive look at all of the essential topics surrounding spondyloarthritis. This issue is one of four selected each year by Dr. Weisman, who is also our series consulting editor. This very comprehensive issue will include the following topics (among others): Molecular biology approaches to understanding SpA; Microbiome and its role in SpA; Classification criteria in axSpA; Administrative data and coding for axSpA; Approach to the patient with IBD and AxSpA; Axial PsA vs. Axial SpA with Psoriasis; Emerging imaging techniques in SpA; The future of imaging in axSpA; Treatment Recommendations vs. Treat to Target in axSpA; The future of axSpA treatmentAxSpA in the era of Precision Medicine; Quality of Life as an outcome in studies of axSpA; Gender differences in SpA; The patient’s perspective on the burden of disease in axSpA; and Juvenile SpA.