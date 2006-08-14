Spine Technology Handbook
1st Edition
Description
Over the past decade, there has been rapid growth in bioengineering applications in the field of spine implants. Spine Technology Handbook explains the technical foundation for understanding and expanding the field of spine implants, reviews the major established technologies related to spine implants, and provides reference material for developing and commercializing new spine implants. The editors, who have a track record of collaboration and editing technical books, provide a unified approach to this topic in the most comprehensive and useful book to date.
Key Features
- Related website provides the latest information on spine technology including articles and research papers on the latest technology and development
- Major technologies reviewed include devices used for fusion (screws, plates, rods, and cages), disc repair and augmentation, total disc replacement, and vertebral body repair and augmentation
- Technology landscape, review of published/public domain data currently available, and safety and efficacy of technology discussed in detail
Readership
Engineers, technicians, researchers dealing with biomaterials, biomedical engineering students
Table of Contents
Overview of Spine; Intro to Properties of Materials and Synthetic Biomaterials Used in the Spine; Structure & Properties of Soft Tissues in the Spine; Structure & Properties of Trabecular Bone in the Spine; Muscular Actuation and Biomechanics of the Spine; Spine Disorders: Implications for Bioengineers; Fusion: Rods, Plates, Screws, and Cages; Performance of Rods, Plates, Screws and Cages; Biologics to Promote Spine Fusion; Disc Repair & Augmentation; Total Disc Replacement; Vertebral Compression Fracture Augmentation; Standard Test Methods for Spine Implants; Advanced Finite Element Analysis in Preclinical Assessment of Spine Technology; Regulatory Approval Process
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 14th August 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080459370
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123693907
About the Author
Steven Kurtz
Dr. Kurtz has been researching ultra-high molecular weight polyehtylene(UHMWPE) for use in orthopedics for over 10 years. He has published dozens of papers and several book chapters related to UHMWPE used in joint replacement. He has pioneered the development of new test methods for the material in orthopedics. Dr. Kurtz has authored national and international standards for medical upgrade UHMWPE.
As a principle engineer at Exponent, an international engineering and scientific consulting company, his research on UHMWPE is supported by several major orthopedic manufacturers. He has funding from the National Institutes for Health to stdy UHMWPE changes after implanatation in the body, as well as to develop new computer-based tools to predict the performance of new UHMWPE materials.
Dr. Kurtz is the Director of an orthopedic implant retrieval program in Philadelphia which is affiliated with Drexel University and Thomas Jefferson University. He teaches classes on the performance of orthopedic polymers (including UHMWPE) at Drexel, Temple, and Princeton Universities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Implant Research Center and Associate Professor, Drexel University; Research Assistant Professor, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Avram Edidin
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, Research & Development, Kyphon Inc., Sunnyvale, CA Research Associate Professor, Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA