Spine Intervention, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323708845

Spine Intervention, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America, Volume 29-4

1st Edition

Authors: Majid Khan
Published Date: 28th November 2019
Description

This issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America focuses on Spine Intervention and is edited by Dr. Majid Khan. Articles will include: The Spine: Embryology and anatomy; Osteoporosis and tumoral spine involvement: Overview and diagnosis; Hot and cold spine tumor ablations; Vertebral compression fractures treatment with cement augmentation procedures; Sacral fractures and sacroplasty; Conventional image guided procedures for painful spine; Advanced image guided procedures for painful spine; Image guided percutaneous treatment of lumbar stenosis and disc degeneration; Overview, diagnosis and treatment of spinal CSF leak; Overview, diagnosis and treatment of Spine vascular malformation; Rapid onsite evaluation (ROSE) for spine biopsies; and more!

English
© Elsevier 2019
Elsevier
9780323708845

Majid Khan Author

Director, Non-Vascular Spine Intervention, Russell H. Morgan Department of Radiology and Radiological Science, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Division of Neuroradiology and Neuro-Interventional Radiology, Baltimore, MD

