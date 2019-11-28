Spine Intervention, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America, Volume 29-4

This issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America focuses on Spine Intervention and is edited by Dr. Majid Khan. Articles will include: The Spine: Embryology and anatomy; Osteoporosis and tumoral spine involvement: Overview and diagnosis; Hot and cold spine tumor ablations; Vertebral compression fractures treatment with cement augmentation procedures; Sacral fractures and sacroplasty; Conventional image guided procedures for painful spine; Advanced image guided procedures for painful spine; Image guided percutaneous treatment of lumbar stenosis and disc degeneration; Overview, diagnosis and treatment of spinal CSF leak; Overview, diagnosis and treatment of Spine vascular malformation; Rapid onsite evaluation (ROSE) for spine biopsies; and more!