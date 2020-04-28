Spinal Oncology An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 31-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Mark H. Bilsky, will cover key topics in Spinal Oncology. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series consulting editors, Dr. Russell R. Lonser and Dr. Daniel K. Resnick. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Radiation Strategies for Chordoma, New Prospects for Molecular Targets in Chordoma, Surgical Strategies for Chordoma, State of the Art Treatment for Giant Cell Tumors, NOMS and Other Decision Frameworks for Metastatic Disease, Evolving Role of SBRT in Spine Metastases, Hybrid Therapy for Metastatic Disease, Interventional Hybrid Therapy for Metastatic Disease LITT and SBRT, MIS Strategies Changing the Treatment of Spine Tumors, Intradural Tumors, SBRT for Benign Spine Tumors, and Evolving Diagnostic Treatment Paradigms for Spine and Peripheral Nerve Manifestations of NF, among others.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323732864
About the Editors
Mark Bilsky Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
William E. Snee Endowed Chair Vice Chairman of Clinical Affairs, Neurosurgery Chief, Multi-Disciplinary Spine Tumor Service Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Professor of Neurosurgery Weill Medical College of Cornell University MSKCC 1275 York Avenue c705 New York, NY 1006
Ilya Laufer Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Neurosurgeon and Director of the Minimally Invasive Spine Tumor Surgery Program Co-Director, Neuro Advanced Care Unit