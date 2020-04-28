Spinal Oncology An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 31-2

This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Mark H. Bilsky, will cover key topics in Spinal Oncology. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series consulting editors, Dr. Russell R. Lonser and Dr. Daniel K. Resnick. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Radiation Strategies for Chordoma, New Prospects for Molecular Targets in Chordoma, Surgical Strategies for Chordoma, State of the Art Treatment for Giant Cell Tumors, NOMS and Other Decision Frameworks for Metastatic Disease, Evolving Role of SBRT in Spine Metastases, Hybrid Therapy for Metastatic Disease, Interventional Hybrid Therapy for Metastatic Disease LITT and SBRT, MIS Strategies Changing the Treatment of Spine Tumors, Intradural Tumors, SBRT for Benign Spine Tumors, and Evolving Diagnostic Treatment Paradigms for Spine and Peripheral Nerve Manifestations of NF, among others.